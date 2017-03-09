HannStar Display nets NT$1.02 per share for 4Q16

MOPS, March 9; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker HannStar Display on March 8 released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016, posting consolidated revenues of NT$9.344 billion (US$303 million), gross margin of 46.58%, net operating profit of NT$3.522 billion, net profit of NT$3.319 billion and net EPS of NT$1.02.

HannStar Display shipped 117.18 million small- to medium-size panels, 410,000 large-size units and 110,000 LCD monitors for sale under own brand Hanspree in the fourth quarter. 6-inch and below panels accounted for 80% of fourth-quarter consolidated revenues, 6.2- to 10.1-inch units used in tablets for 12%, 11-inch and above units for 8%.

For the whole year of 2016, HannStar Display recorded consolidated revenues of NT$23.925 billion, gross margin of 29.11%, net operating profit of NT$4.635 billion, net profit of NT$4.047 billion and net EPS of NT$1.25.

HannStar Display decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$0.50 for 2016, book asset impairment of NT$790 million according to IAS (International Accounting Standard) 36 and issue up to 500 million new shares to raise additional paid-in capital via open sale or private placement.

HannStar Display shipped 35.04 million small- to medium-size panels as well as 92,000 large-size units and Hanspree LCD monitors in February, dipping 1.7% and growing 52.7% respectively on month. The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.954 billion for February, decreasing 10.87% on month but increasing 92.31% on year, and those of NT$4.147 billion for January-February rose 71.19% on year.