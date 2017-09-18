HannStar Display to record 40% on-quarter revenue growth in 3Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 September 2017]

HannStar Display is expected to record an over 40% sequential revenue growth in the third quarter of 2017 on increasing shipments of 18:9 all-screen displays for smartphone applications, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company posted revenues of NT$4.71 billion (US$156.63 million) in the second quarter of 2017, down 24% on quarter.

HannStar is currently rolling out all-screen displays in 5.45-, 5.7- and 6-inch sizes with full-scale shipments of these panels coming in at the latter half of September, company vice president Huang Sheng-kai was quoted as saying.

Huang also expects the company's capacity utilization rate to hover around at 90% in the fourth quarter.

Prices of all-screen panels are rising which will help shore up gross margins, Huang added.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.20 to finish at NT$12.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 18 session.