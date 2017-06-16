AUO abandons plans to set up half-10.5G production line, says COO

Rebecca Kuo, Taichung; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

AUO has decided to not construct a half-10.5G TFT-LCD production line, and instead will step up investment in its 8.5G factory in central Taiwan, according to company COO Michael Tsai.

The production benefits of half-10.5G lines are not significant, while conditions relating to the manufacturing processes are not mature and lack active support from equipment suppliers, Tsai commented.

AUO plans to ramp up capacity at its 8.5G plant in Houli, central Taiwan by 25,000-30,000 glass substrates a month. Capacity at the Houli plant will reach 100,000 substrates a month when the expanded production lines come online in the second half of 2018, Tsai noted.

Including new investments for the Houli plant, AUO's capex budget for 2017 will reach NT$50 billion (US$1.654 billion), according to the company.

AUO's accumulated investments in Taiwan during the period from 2015-2018 will total NT$110 billion, company chairman and CEO Paul Peng said earlier.