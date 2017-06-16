Taipei, Saturday, June 17, 2017 03:35 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
27°C
AUO abandons plans to set up half-10.5G production line, says COO
Rebecca Kuo, Taichung; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

AUO has decided to not construct a half-10.5G TFT-LCD production line, and instead will step up investment in its 8.5G factory in central Taiwan, according to company COO Michael Tsai.

The production benefits of half-10.5G lines are not significant, while conditions relating to the manufacturing processes are not mature and lack active support from equipment suppliers, Tsai commented.

AUO plans to ramp up capacity at its 8.5G plant in Houli, central Taiwan by 25,000-30,000 glass substrates a month. Capacity at the Houli plant will reach 100,000 substrates a month when the expanded production lines come online in the second half of 2018, Tsai noted.

Including new investments for the Houli plant, AUO's capex budget for 2017 will reach NT$50 billion (US$1.654 billion), according to the company.

AUO's accumulated investments in Taiwan during the period from 2015-2018 will total NT$110 billion, company chairman and CEO Paul Peng said earlier.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link