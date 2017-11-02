Taipei, Thursday, November 2, 2017 22:09 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
HannStar Display sees net profits more than double sequentially in 3Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 November 2017]

HannStar Display saw its net profits jump 108.46% sequentially to NT$2.17 billion (US$71.94 million) in the third quarter of 2017, which translated into an EPS of NT$0.67 for the 3-month period.

Gross margin for the third quarter stood at 42%, up 14pps from a quarter earlier.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits hiked nearly six-fold on year to NT$5.038 billion or NT$1.56 per share as revenues expanded 20.65% on year to NT$17.592 billion.

The company shipped 4.543 million 19-inch equivalent panels with an ASP of US$48 in the third quarter, increasing 13.8% from the previous quarter. Separately, shipments of small- and medium-sized panels totaled 118 million units in the quarter, while those of large-sized panels reached 300,000 units and Hannspree own-brand products topped 100,000 units.

HannStar is expected to see its revenues and profits continue to move up in the fourth quarter as the company is ramping up shipments of 18:9 all-screen panels for smartphone applications, according to industry sources.

The company began to ship 5.7- and 6-inch all-screen panels at the end of September and 5.45-inch models in October, the sources noted.

HannStar Display looks to strong sales in 4Q17

HannStar Display looks to strong sales in 4Q17.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan small- and medium-size panel shipments to decrease in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 56min ago

  • Faraday optimistic about 28nm chip demand

    Before Going to Press | 57min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan large-size panel shipments rise 4.8% in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 58min ago

  • Chimei Materials remains in red

    Before Going to Press | 58min ago

  • Machision posts record profit for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 59min ago

  • TPK posts EPS of NT$5.18 for first 9 months of 2017 combined

    Before Going to Press | 1h ago

  • Wiwynn to list on Taiwan OTC

    Before Going to Press | 1h 2min ago

  • Walton 3Q17 profits hike

    Before Going to Press | 1h 3min ago

  • China smartphone brands gearing for Singles Day

    Before Going to Press | 1h 5min ago

  • Taiwan market: HTC launches U11+

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link