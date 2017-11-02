HannStar Display sees net profits more than double sequentially in 3Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 November 2017]

HannStar Display saw its net profits jump 108.46% sequentially to NT$2.17 billion (US$71.94 million) in the third quarter of 2017, which translated into an EPS of NT$0.67 for the 3-month period.

Gross margin for the third quarter stood at 42%, up 14pps from a quarter earlier.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits hiked nearly six-fold on year to NT$5.038 billion or NT$1.56 per share as revenues expanded 20.65% on year to NT$17.592 billion.

The company shipped 4.543 million 19-inch equivalent panels with an ASP of US$48 in the third quarter, increasing 13.8% from the previous quarter. Separately, shipments of small- and medium-sized panels totaled 118 million units in the quarter, while those of large-sized panels reached 300,000 units and Hannspree own-brand products topped 100,000 units.

HannStar is expected to see its revenues and profits continue to move up in the fourth quarter as the company is ramping up shipments of 18:9 all-screen panels for smartphone applications, according to industry sources.

The company began to ship 5.7- and 6-inch all-screen panels at the end of September and 5.45-inch models in October, the sources noted.

HannStar Display looks to strong sales in 4Q17.

Photo: Digitimes file photo