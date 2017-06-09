HannStar Display to offer 18:9 panels for all-screen smartphones

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

HannStar Display will offer 5.7- and 6.0-inch 18:9 panels for use in all-screen display smartphones in July 2017, and other sizes including 5.5- and 6.2-inch models in the second half of the year, according to the company.

Prices for smartphone-use panels dropped over 20% in the first quarter of 2017 and are expected to drop 10-20% on average in the second, HannStar said.

HannStar has a 5.3G TFT-LCD panel factory with a monthly production capacity of 130,000 glass substrates and a 5.3G touch panel factory with capacity of 80,000 glass substrates in the Southern Taiwan Science Park.

For 2017, HannStar will focus on integrating touch panels with HS-IPS Pro high-end wide-angle display panels based on 0.25mm thin glass, Transflective outdoor display-enhancing technology and IGD (integration gate driver) technology for niche applications, the company indicated. HannStar said it will cooperate with vendors and supply chain makers to boost applications to smartphones, smart wearable devices, automotive displays, tablets and industrial displays.

HannStar has shipped panels used in automotive displays for after-market sale and products are in the process of certification by US- and Europe-based automobile makers for OEM supply.

In terms of applications, smartphones account for 60% of consolidated revenues currently, automotive displays 10%, and tablets, industrial displays and others 30%, HannStar noted.

HannStar shipped 30.23 million small- to medium-size panels, growing 0.5% on month in May, and 299,000 monitor panels and own-brand LCD monitors, hiking 193.8%. The company reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.627 billion (US$53.9 million) for May, increasing 10.08% on month and 14.11% on year, and NT$9.328 billion for January-May, rising 49.79% on year.