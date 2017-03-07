HannStar Display ships 35.04 million small- to medium-size panels in February

MOPS, March 7; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

HannStar Display shipped 35.04 million small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels as well as 92,000 large-size units and own-brand LCD monitors in February, slipping 1.7% and hiking 52.7% respectively on month, according to the company.

HannStar reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.954 billion (US$63.6 million) for February, decreasing 10.87% on month but increasing 92.31% on year, and NT$4.147 billion for January-February, growing 71.19% on year.

HannStar Display: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 2,192 (33.3%) 55.9% 2,192 55.9% Dec-16 3,285 14.6% 170.2% 23,925 39.3% Nov-16 2,866 (10.2%) 133.5% 20,640 29.3% Oct-16 3,193 11.3% 140.7% 17,774 20.6% Sep-16 2,868 26.2% 127.1% 14,581 8.7% Aug-16 2,273 24.9% 71% 11,713 (3.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017