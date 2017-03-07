HannStar Display ships 35.04 million small- to medium-size panels in February

HannStar Display shipped 35.04 million small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels as well as 92,000 large-size units and own-brand LCD monitors in February, slipping 1.7% and hiking 52.7% respectively on month, according to the company.
HannStar reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.954 billion (US$63.6 million) for February, decreasing 10.87% on month but increasing 92.31% on year, and NT$4.147 billion for January-February, growing 71.19% on year.
HannStar Display: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
2,192
|
(33.3%)
|
55.9%
|
2,192
|
55.9%
Dec-16
|
3,285
|
14.6%
|
170.2%
|
23,925
|
39.3%
Nov-16
|
2,866
|
(10.2%)
|
133.5%
|
20,640
|
29.3%
Oct-16
|
3,193
|
11.3%
|
140.7%
|
17,774
|
20.6%
Sep-16
|
2,868
|
26.2%
|
127.1%
|
14,581
|
8.7%
Aug-16
|
2,273
|
24.9%
|
71%
|
11,713
|
(3.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
