HannStar Display profits wane in 2Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 4 August 2017]

TFT-LCD panel maker HannStar Display has reported net profits of NT$1.04 billion (US$34.43 million) for the second quarter of 2017, down 43.14% from the previous quarter. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$0.32 compared to NT$0.57 of a quarter earlier.

Revenues decreased 24% sequentially to NT$4.71 billion (US$155.9 million) in the second quarter, while shipments fell 0.7% on quarter to 3.993 million 19-inch equivalent units.

Separately, shipments of small- to medium-sized panels totaled 93.63 million units in the second quarter, and those of large-sized panels reached 500,000 units, the company said. Sales of below 6-inch panels for smartphone applications accounted for 65% of total sales value in the quarter.

To cope with rising demand for 18:9 all-screen displays, the company has begun rolling out 5.7- and 6-inch all-screen models in the third quarter and will expand the portfolio to include 5.5- and 6.2-inch sizes in the fourth quarter, said the company.

The company expects its revenues and profits to rebound in the second half of the year, buoyed by increasing shipments of all-screen panels and rising smartphone panel prices.

