HannStar Display reports increased sales for August
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Small- to medium-size LCD panel specialist HannStar Display has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.41 billion (US$80.2 million) for August, increasing 14.1% sequentially and 6.2% on year.

In August, shipments of small- to medium-size panels were up 6.8% on month to 42.2 million units, while those of large-size products slipped 53.5% to 70,000 units.

HannStar Display is expected to see its revenues continue trending upward in September, buoyed by increasing shipments of 18:9 all-screen display products, according to industry sources, who also noted that HannStar is currently ramping up production of 5.7-inch HD a-Si all-screen panels.

Additionally, third-quarter revenues are likely to expand by 30% from the previously quarter with an EPS of NT$0.6-0.7, the sources added.

The company's stock price stayed flat at NT$13.45 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the September 6 session.

smartphone vendors ramping up models with all-screen displays

Smartphone vendors ramping up models with all-screen displays.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

