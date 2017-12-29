Global small and medium display revenues up 26% in 2017, says IHS Markit

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Global revenues generated from small- and medium-size displays (nine-inch and smaller), including LCDs and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, are forecast to rise 26% on year, to reach US$61.5 billion in 2017, according to IHS Markit.

Samsung Display is expected to take up one-third (33%) of the small- to medium-size display market in 2017, with its revenues rising 4pp over the previous year, IHS Markit said.

The revenue share of Japan Display (JDI) and LG Display in the segment will fall 2pp each to 13% and 10%, respectively, in 2017.

Samsung Display's leading share in the small-medium display market is expected to continue through 2018, as its AMOLED technological advantage will remain in force, IHS Markit concluded.