中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Mar 17, 2023
    21:30
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT

    Global AIO PC shipments go down 40% on year in 4Q22 and 1Q23, says DIGITIMES Research

    Betty Shyu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Global AIO PC shipments continued to plunge in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 15% sequentially and 44% on year to reach only around two million units since most demand had already been fulfilled in 2021 amid robust stay-at-home activities during the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, according to DIGITIMES Research's study on the AIO PC market.

    Whole-year 2022 AIO PC shipments were only three fourth of the volumes in 2021, arriving at almost 11 million units with shipments expected to go down another 10% sequentially and around 40% on year in the first quarter of 2023.

    DIGITIMES Research's figures show AIO PCs accounted for less than 10% of global desktop shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from earlier quarters in 2022, as conventional desktops did not suffer a pileup of channel inventory as serious as AIO PCs did, while desktop sales were strongly supported by robust demand from the enterprise sector. With the AIO PC market's conditions growing worse, the shipment share is expected to go down further in the first quarter of 2023.

    Market leader Hewlett-Packard (HP) and fourth-largest brand Apple both suffered around 25% sequential decline in fourth-quarter shipments. HP, which had a high channel inventory level, decelerated its shipments in the quarter and made inventory digestion the priority.

    The fact that demand for iMacs was mostly satisfied in 2021 and weakening demand for high-end AIO PCs due to a weak global economy both seriously bit off demand for Apple's AIO PCs in the fourth quarter. Lenovo stayed in second place, while Dell remained in third.

    In terms of ODMs, Quanta Computer, the main AIO PC supplier to HP and Apple, continued to witness a serious sequential shipment decline in the fourth quarter with its share in Taiwan's overall AIO PC shipments also slipping to 34.4%.

    The second-largest maker, Compal Electronics, had a share of 17.6% in the fourth quarter, while Wistron in third saw its share rise sequentially, driven by Dell's stable orders.

    Categories
    Display system Displays + photonics ICT manufacturing IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    1Q23 4Q22 AIO PC DIGITIMES Digitimes Research PC shipments
    Related stories
    Mar 17
    PC manufacturers argue against fresh investment clause under India's revised incentive scheme
    Aug 19
    India's PC market growth slows while Apple charges ahead
    Jun 23
    AIO PC shipment decline to in 2Q22, says DIGITIMES Research
    Aug 20, 2021
    Global AIO PC shipments to grow 1% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Opinions
    6 new categories! Expand your business with authentic data.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 16, 09:22
    NeoGene unlocks direct-to-silicon liquid cooling technology by novel IC package approach
    Thursday 9 March 2023
    Fibocom collaborates with MediaTek to pioneer FWA market with fast-to-deploy 5G solution based on FG370 module at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 7 March 2023
    Fibocom to launch leading-edge 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module Fx190/Fx180 series based on Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G modem-RF system at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 14 February 2023
    Wishing-Soft expands into global market through ESH competencies
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 17, 15:01
    Global EV market grows 55% in 2022 with 59% of EVs sold in China
    Friday 17 March 2023
    LiDAR provider Hesai first time reports 66.9% revenue increase in 2022
    Friday 17 March 2023
    Chinese automakers spurring self-sufficient supply chain
    Friday 17 March 2023
    Nio signs new agreement with supplier to embrace Tier-0.5 model