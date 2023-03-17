Global AIO PC shipments go down 40% on year in 4Q22 and 1Q23, says DIGITIMES Research

Global AIO PC shipments continued to plunge in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 15% sequentially and 44% on year to reach only around two million units since most demand had already been fulfilled in 2021 amid robust stay-at-home activities during the COVID-19 pandemic at the time, according to DIGITIMES Research's study on the AIO PC market.

Whole-year 2022 AIO PC shipments were only three fourth of the volumes in 2021, arriving at almost 11 million units with shipments expected to go down another 10% sequentially and around 40% on year in the first quarter of 2023.

DIGITIMES Research's figures show AIO PCs accounted for less than 10% of global desktop shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from earlier quarters in 2022, as conventional desktops did not suffer a pileup of channel inventory as serious as AIO PCs did, while desktop sales were strongly supported by robust demand from the enterprise sector. With the AIO PC market's conditions growing worse, the shipment share is expected to go down further in the first quarter of 2023.

Market leader Hewlett-Packard (HP) and fourth-largest brand Apple both suffered around 25% sequential decline in fourth-quarter shipments. HP, which had a high channel inventory level, decelerated its shipments in the quarter and made inventory digestion the priority.

The fact that demand for iMacs was mostly satisfied in 2021 and weakening demand for high-end AIO PCs due to a weak global economy both seriously bit off demand for Apple's AIO PCs in the fourth quarter. Lenovo stayed in second place, while Dell remained in third.

In terms of ODMs, Quanta Computer, the main AIO PC supplier to HP and Apple, continued to witness a serious sequential shipment decline in the fourth quarter with its share in Taiwan's overall AIO PC shipments also slipping to 34.4%.

The second-largest maker, Compal Electronics, had a share of 17.6% in the fourth quarter, while Wistron in third saw its share rise sequentially, driven by Dell's stable orders.