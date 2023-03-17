Chinese chipmaking technology development may stall at 40nm scale

With the US looking to broaden its chip tool ban against China with new rules set to be implemented in April, SMIC and other China-based foundries will have to halt the development of their sub-40nm process technologies, according to sources at semiconductor equipment companies.
When the broader US export ban goes into effect, SMIC will face a lack of support from chipmaking equipment and material suppliers, as well as after-service maintenance and cooperative technology support, the sources said. China's largest foundry can only go backwards, focusing on process generations 40/45, 55nm and above, while processes 28nm and below will remain where they are.
Liang Mong-song, who oversees advanced process development at SMIC, has experienced bottlenecks in leading the foundry's R&D, the sources noted. The next challenge for the China-based foundry could be a talent exodus.
Liang joined SMIC in 2017. It is worth noting how the former TSMC senior R&D chief aided the Chinese foundry in hastening the development of five generations of process technology from 28nm to 7nm.
Liang once claimed that SMIC's FinFET N+1 and N+2 nodes could be realized without the use of EUV equipment, before the foundry's management announced in early 2021 that it would focus on non-FinFET capacity expansion due to a US ban on crucial equipment exports.
SMIC has taken a low-key approach to making advances in its FinFET process technology since being added to the US Commerce Department's Entity List. The China-based foundry has stopped disclosing the sales contribution for its FinFET process in its quarterly financial report since the second quarter of 2020. Furthermore, the foundry has not provided a breakdown of its revenue by process node in its financial reports since the first quarter of 2022.