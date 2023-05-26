中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, May 26, 2023
    18:01
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    EV battery leader CATL joins BYD, Tesla to tap solar's boom
    3min ago
    Home Tech Semiconductors

    Chipmakers exhausted by escalating US-China trade tensions

    Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: AFP

    The escalating trade tensions between the US and China are wearing on chipmakers, and big companies like Intel and Nvidia have recently expressed their desire to defuse the situation.

    The US has announced a series of export bans against China's chipmaking industry, and many US corporations have had enough and are speaking out in an effort to reduce tensions between China and the United States.

    Both Intel and Nvidia have emphasized that the Chinese market is a crucial, hard-to-replace market that, if difficult to enter, could result in significant losses. Their comments followed the Chinese government's announcement of measures against Micron Technology.

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the Financial Times that US export controls to slow Chinese semiconductor manufacturing "had left the Silicon Valley group with our hands tied behind our back and unable to sell advanced chips in one of the company's biggest markets," urging "lawmakers to be thoughtful about imposing more export controls on Beijing."

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also stated recently that he will return to China in July to meet with the American Chamber of Commerce in China, following his mid-April trip there. Both sides' business groups can foster discussion and collaborate, according to Gelsinger, who said that one of his aims for his next trip to China is to underscore the value of good dialogue.

    Their remarks were made just days after Chinese authorities announced a ban on Micron's products from critical infrastructure, the first significant retaliation against US export controls. Qualcomm and Broadcom could be the next companies to be banned by China, according to market sources.

    Despite a decline in the global market for the US semiconductor sector in recent years, Intel continues to dominate the x86 PC and server processor market. Still, with the US limiting domestic companies from investing in China, Intel has suffered some losses given its nearly 40-year involvement in the country, the sources indicated. Intel Capital has lost every single investment in China, the sources said.

    Intel is also concerned that the conflict between the US and China may deepen and spiral out of control, harming its business in China, according to the sources.

    Related stories
    Xi's Micron ban shows his limited options to hit back at US
    Re-engage and regain competitiveness: Q&A with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger
    Micron could lose US$3 billion in revenue injection from China
    Show more
    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    China Intel Nvidia US-China chip ban
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Related news from other sites
    Chip wars with China risk 'enormous damage' to US tech, says Nvidia chief
    May 25
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 15, 16:16
    APD showcases innovative medical power supplies at CMEF 2023, garnering market attention
    Friday 12 May 2023
    Silicon Catalyst announces "Silicon Startups Contest" in partnership with Arm
    Tuesday 2 May 2023
    iCatch Technology unveils CR3 automotive AI imaging SoC for in-cabin sensing
    Friday 28 April 2023
    Avalue launching Intel Atom embedded industrial motherboards, EMX-EHLP, with Intel Celeron/Atom SoC BGA processor
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    May 25, 17:52
    ITRI autonomous driving technology gaining international visibility
    Thursday 25 May 2023
    Japanese electronics component makers turn to automotive applications for growth
    Thursday 25 May 2023
    Waymo partners with Uber to scale up autonomous driving service in Phoenix
    Thursday 25 May 2023
    Robust LiDAR demand grows Hesai's revenue by 73% in 1Q2023