Chipmakers exhausted by escalating US-China trade tensions

The escalating trade tensions between the US and China are wearing on chipmakers, and big companies like Intel and Nvidia have recently expressed their desire to defuse the situation.

The US has announced a series of export bans against China's chipmaking industry, and many US corporations have had enough and are speaking out in an effort to reduce tensions between China and the United States.

Both Intel and Nvidia have emphasized that the Chinese market is a crucial, hard-to-replace market that, if difficult to enter, could result in significant losses. Their comments followed the Chinese government's announcement of measures against Micron Technology.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told the Financial Times that US export controls to slow Chinese semiconductor manufacturing "had left the Silicon Valley group with our hands tied behind our back and unable to sell advanced chips in one of the company's biggest markets," urging "lawmakers to be thoughtful about imposing more export controls on Beijing."

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also stated recently that he will return to China in July to meet with the American Chamber of Commerce in China, following his mid-April trip there. Both sides' business groups can foster discussion and collaborate, according to Gelsinger, who said that one of his aims for his next trip to China is to underscore the value of good dialogue.

Their remarks were made just days after Chinese authorities announced a ban on Micron's products from critical infrastructure, the first significant retaliation against US export controls. Qualcomm and Broadcom could be the next companies to be banned by China, according to market sources.

Despite a decline in the global market for the US semiconductor sector in recent years, Intel continues to dominate the x86 PC and server processor market. Still, with the US limiting domestic companies from investing in China, Intel has suffered some losses given its nearly 40-year involvement in the country, the sources indicated. Intel Capital has lost every single investment in China, the sources said.

Intel is also concerned that the conflict between the US and China may deepen and spiral out of control, harming its business in China, according to the sources.