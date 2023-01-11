中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Jan 12, 2023
    Tech Chips + Components

    Intel launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors, Max Series CPUs

    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: Digitimes

    Intel marked one of the most important product launches in company history with the unveiling of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (codenamed Sapphire Rapids), the Intel Xeon CPU Max Series (codenamed Sapphire Rapids HBM) and the Intel Data Center GPU Max Series (codenamed Ponte Vecchio), delivering for its customers a leap in data center performance, efficiency, security and new capabilities for AI, the cloud, the network and edge, and the world's most powerful supercomputers.

    Working alongside its customers and partners with 4th Gen Xeon, Intel is delivering differentiated solutions and systems at scale to tackle their biggest computing challenges. Intel's unique approach to providing purpose-built, workload-first acceleration and highly optimized software tuned for specific workloads enables the company to deliver the right performance at the right power for optimal overall total cost of ownership.

    Additionally, as Intel's most sustainable data center processors, 4th Gen Xeon processors deliver customers a range of features for managing power and performance, making the optimal use of CPU resources to help achieve their sustainability goals.

    Unlike any other data center processor on the market and already in the hands of customers today, the 4th Gen Xeon family greatly expands on Intel's purpose-built, workload-first strategy and approach.

    Building on decades of data center, network and intelligent edge innovation and leadership, new 4th Gen Xeon processors deliver leading performance with the most built-in accelerators of any CPU in the world to tackle customers' most important computing challenges across AI, analytics, networking, security, storage and HPC.

    When comparing with prior generations, 4th Gen Intel Xeon customers can expect a 2.9x average performance per watt efficiency improvement for targeted workloads when utilizing built-in accelerators, up to 70-watt power savings per CPU in optimized power mode with minimal performance loss, and a 52% to 66% lower TCO.

    The expansiveness of built-in accelerators included in 4th Gen Xeon means Intel delivers platform-level power savings, lessening the need for additional discrete acceleration and helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals. Additionally, the new Optimized Power Mode can deliver up to 20% socket power savings with a less than 5% performance impact for selected workloads. New innovations in air and liquid cooling reduce total data center energy consumption further; and for the manufacturing of 4th Gen Xeon, it's been built with 90% or more renewable electricity at Intel sites with state-of-the-art water reclamation facilities.

    In AI, and compared to previous generation, 4th Gen Xeon processors achieve up to 10x higher PyTorch real-time inference and training performance with built-in Intel Advanced Matrix Extension (Intel AMX) accelerators.

    Intel's 4th Gen Xeon unlocks new levels of performance for inference and training across a wide breadth of AI workloads. The Xeon CPU Max Series expands on these capabilities for natural language processing, with customers seeing up to a 20x speed-up on large language models.

    With the delivery of Intel's AI software suite, developers can use their AI tool of choice, while increasing productivity and speeding time to AI development. The suite is portable from the workstation, enabling it to scale out in the cloud and all the way out to the edge. And it has been validated with over 400 machine learning and deep learning AI models across the most common AI uses cases in every business segment.

