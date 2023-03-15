Intel 4th Gen Xeon sprints into market

​Intel, on January 10, 2023, officially launched its 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (codenamed Sapphire Rapids) for datacenter customers around the globe.

Launch day brought to market a new Intel leadership product bolstered by significant advancements in performance with industry-leading accelerators, increased core count and improved performance per watt. With a strong new product in the market, customer adoption of these new technologies has been swift. In just eight weeks since launch, Intel has executed the most ever design wins for any Xeon family and the most ever platforms available and shipping in this short time-to-market window.

All major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) are shipping systems today and the top-10 cloud service providers (CSPs) are deploying cloud instances now and throughout 2023. Underpinning and supporting all this customer success is a healthy supply of Xeon products for all of 2023 to meet customer demand across a broad range of critical use cases and real-world workloads.