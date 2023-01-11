中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Jan 12, 2023
    01:39
    partly cloudy
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    MicroLED chipmaker PlayNitride remains upbeat about 2023 prospects
    2h 58min ago
    Samsung to start constructing cleanroom facilities at new US plant in 1Q23
    3h 9min ago
    Adoption of OLED displays among notebooks, wearables to rise
    5h 21min ago
    PSMC chair urges Taiwan government to subsidize smaller chipmakers
    5h 26min ago
    New CR Micro fab and backend site in Chongqing come online
    5h 57min ago
    POS maker Flytech expects revenue growth through 4Q23
    6h 7min ago
    TSMC 5nm capacity utilization to drop in 1Q23
    6h 12min ago
    MacBook shipments to almost halve in 1Q23
    6h 35min ago
    Camera module component suppliers see orders cut from Apple
    6h 39min ago
    PSMC to help India build wafer fab, says chairman
    6h 44min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Market Cap 100: ASE keeps deepening advanced packaging solution development

    Staff reporter, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based ASE Technology Holding (ASEH) ranked 72 in the "2023 Asia Supply Chain Market Cap 100 Ranking," representing a significant improvement from the 81 it held a year earlier.

    Read more about Asia Supply Chain Market Cap 100 Ranking

    As of November 2022, the ASEH group, which includes Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Silicon Precision Industries (SPIL), garnered revenue of NT$617.734 billion (US$20.385 billion), increasing 21.05% from a year earlier.

    Based on its performance, it is estimated that ASEH's revenue for December and the fourth quarter of 2022 will continue to enjoy a double-digit percentage growth.

    According to a semiconductor industry estimate, the world's top five OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing) providers in order are ASE, Amkor, JECT Group, SPIL, and Powertech Technology (PTI), with ASE accounting for the largest market share of over 35%.

    Due to its vast capacity for wire-bonding packaging, high-end testing, and midrange-to-high-end flip-chip (FC) packaging, ASEH has garnered priority support from related suppliers, including testing interface providers, test socket vendors and other peripheral component makers.

    ASEH and its subsidiaries have continued to deepen their development of related SiP packaging technology to address the rising production cost for fabricating SoCs with advanced process nodes with heterogeneous integration.

    The group has directly or indirectly cut into Apple's supply chains and is the primary packaging partner for many first-tier chipmakers, including AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Broadcom and MediaTek.

    ASEH has also landed more windfall automotive chip orders from international IDMs since 2022 amid an economic downturn. Although the packaging market for automotive chips is smaller than that of IT and consumer electronics, backend service demand from the automotive semiconductor sector has been growing steadily.

    For 2023, ASEH will continue to push forward the development of advanced packaging solutions and enhance the capabilities of its VIPack platform family products. The platform product covers its fan-out packaging, co-packaged optics (CPO), 2.5D/3D IC packaging, and advanced redistribution layer (RDL)-based FOCoS family products, such as FOCoS-CL and FOCoS-CF.

    Based on its solid technology foundation and the support from the first-tier chipmakers, ASEH and its subsidiary SPIL are confident that they will continue to strive in the ever-expanding IC backend service market, despite increasing competition from Chinese rivals, including Tianshui Huatain Technology (TSHT), Tongfu Microelectronics and JECT Group.

    In response to increasing market uncertainty arising from the relocation of supply chains and the ongoing trade conflict between the US and China, ASEH has deepened its deployment in Southeast Asia, including expanding its presence in Malaysia, while accelerating its investment in Taiwan.

    ASEH is expected to see its sales stay flat in the first quarter of 2023 before gaining momentum quarter-on-quarter in the rest of the year. Its annual revenue for 2023 will likely be on the same level as that or increase slightly from a year earlier.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Advanced Packaging ASE packaging SPIL
    Companies
    Advanced Semiconductor Engineering
    Related stories
    Jan 10
    Market Cap 100: MediaTek sustains in 2022, to face new challenges in 2023
    Jan 9
    Market Cap 100: China-based car OEMs proceed on bumpy 2022
    Jan 6
    Market Cap 100: Chinese chip sector plows on despite sharp value drop in 2022
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jan 10, 10:21
    SINTRONES actively takes part in environmental sustainability with excellent product design capabilities alongside innovative green engineering
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    Sheeva.AI and AeonCharge announce new strategic partnership to improve EV charging experience
    Tuesday 10 January 2023
    The autonomous mover for everyone: World premiere of HOLON vehicle at CES 2023
    Monday 9 January 2023
    GIGABYTE at CES 2023: Power of computing to reshape world
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Jan 11, 11:58
    Global sales of EV to surpass 14 million units, with 9M in China
    Wednesday 11 January 2023
    BYD builds new battery production site; unveils new 'Yangwang' cars
    Wednesday 11 January 2023
    Samsung and Harman showcasing in-vehicle alert system at CES
    Wednesday 11 January 2023
    Automotive cybersecurity 2023: More sophisticated attacks are coming