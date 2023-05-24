中文網
    Intel and Microsoft collaborate to advance AI for Windows 11 PCs

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Intel has announced that it is working with Microsoft to drive the development of artificial intelligence (AI) on personal computing (PC).

    At Microsoft's Build 2023 conference, Intel and Microsoft are previewing the AI-enabled capabilities of Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake client PC processors. Utilizing Meteor Lake processors' unique disaggregated architecture, Intel and Microsoft are enabling new AI-powered features for PC users, including new multimedia features like auto reframe and scene edit detection in Adobe Premiere Pro, as well as more effective machine learning.

    Meteor Lake marks a significant milestone in the evolution not just in personal computing, but also in how we interact with technology. It starts with Intel's "chiplet" system-on-chip (SoC) design that allows the company to deliver advanced intellectual properties (IPs) and leading-edge processes to optimize segment-relevant performance and lower power. This has enabled Meteor Lake to be the first PC platform from Intel featuring a built-in neural VPU, a dedicated AI engine integrated directly on the SoC to power efficiently run AI models.

    Meteor Lake will play a critical role in influencing the future of innovation and PC experiences for consumers and businesses across industries, thanks to the new neural VPU and powerful AI accelerators on the CPU and GPU, which Intel has supported for multiple generations.

    Intel aims to ship millions of units of Meteor Lake with its dedicated AI engine over the next year.

    Meteor Lake and Windows 11 will scale across the ecosystem in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft's OEM and ISV partners. "We're excited to collaborate on AI with Intel with the scale Meteor Lake will bring to the Windows PC ecosystem. Together, we are enabling developers to use ONNX Runtime and related toolchains to run their AI models optimally on the Windows platform," said Pavan Davuluri, corporate VP of Windows silicon and system integration for Microsoft, in a statement from Intel.

    The PC industry is at a significant inflection point. Intel and Microsoft are working closely to bring new AI-enabled features to the PC experience, while also assisting the broader PC industry partner ecosystem in delivering these new experiences to millions of PC users, Intel said in the statement.

