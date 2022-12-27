中文網
    Server industry core to stabilizing electronics supply chain in 2023
    37min ago
    Economic headwinds temporarily impacting made-in-India smartphones
    42min ago
    Quanta to set up plant in northern Vietnam
    Dec 27, 20:05
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    SK Hynix to showcase memory products at CES 2023

    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: SK Hynix

    SK Hynix has disclosed it will showcase a number of its core and brand-new products at CES 2023 taking place in Las Vegas from January 5-8.

    The products will be introduced under the theme of the "Green Digital Solution," as part of the SK Group's "Carbon-Free Future" campaign, said the vendor.

    Attention on energy-efficient memory chips has been on the rise as global tech companies pursue products that process data faster, while consuming less energy.

    The core product put forward at the show is PS1010 E3.S, an eSSD product composed of multiple 176-layer 4D NAND that supports the fifth generation of the PCIe interface, said the company.

    The PS1010 product shows improvement both in reading and writing speed by 130% and 49%, respectively, compared with the previous generation, it said. Its performance-per-watt is also improved by more than 75%, helping customers reduce costs to run servers and carbon emission.

    "We're proud to launch PS1010, an ultrahigh-performance product with self-developed controller and firmware, at the CES 2023, the world's largest technology show," Yun Jae Yeun, head of NAND Product Planning, said. "This product will solve pain point of our server-chip customers, while paving the way for a stronger competitiveness in NAND business for us."

    Other products to be introduced at the show are HBM3, a memory product with the world's best specification for high performance computing, GDDR6-AiM that adopts the PIM technology and CXL memory capable of flexible expansion of memory capacity and performance, said ZK Hynix.

    SK Hynix will also present the immersion cooling technology of SK enmove, which specializes in energy efficiency. The technology, designed to help cool down the heat of the servers generated during the operation, marks a successful case where SK Hynix cooperated with other SK companies or external business partners to create new values in the semiconductor business.

