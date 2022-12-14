中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 15, 2022
    09:44
    rain
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    China chipmakers likely to initiate price cuts in 2023
    13min ago
    UMC to spend NT$32.4 billion on capacity deployment
    19min ago
    NXP sees MCU supply remain tight in 2023
    20min ago
    Micron regards Taiwan as main EUV DRAM production base
    25min ago
    Semiconductor policy: Should Taiwan be cautious or bold?
    33min ago
    Inventec expects sales growth in 2023
    Dec 14, 19:52
    Inventec forms alliance to promote AI-capable 5G products
    Dec 14, 19:50
    CHPT, Cohu to team up for high-end probe cards
    Dec 14, 19:49
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Cloud services spending in China hits US$7.8 billion in 3Q22, says Canalys

    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Cloud infrastructure services expenditure in China grew 8% on year in the third quarter of 2022, reaching US$7.8 billion and accounting for 12% of overall global cloud spending, according to figures from Canalys

    The annual growth rate has slowed for three consecutive quarters, now, for the first time, falling below 10%. Despite business activities resuming recently, operations have still been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading enterprise customers to scale back on IT services to reduce their operational risks.

    The top four players in China's cloud market this quarter continued to be Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Tencent Cloud and Baidu AI Cloud. Together, they accounted for 80% of overall spending after growing 8%.

    The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger in the Chinese market, and cost reduction remains a priority for enterprises. Even digitally-rooted customers with high cloud usage rates downsized their cloud consumption in the third quarter. And increasing cloud demand from traditional verticals (which historically have less digital consumption) failed to make up for the slowdown.

    The overall China cloud market is entering a new era. Significant changes are taking place in the competitive landscape and customer structure. Carriers like China Telecom are making investments and gaining share in the cloud services market by taking advantage of infrastructure costs and breadth of coverage.

    "Around 60% of the top three cloud vendors' customers in the global cloud services market come from traditional verticals," said Canalys Research Analyst Yi Zhang. "In the next phase, we predict the Chinese cloud market will be driven by enterprise customers from traditional verticals. However, Chinese cloud vendors struggle to convince traditional sectors to migrate to the cloud, especially those with lower digitalization levels."

    China cloud market 3Q22

    Alibaba Cloud led the cloud infrastructure services market in the third quarter of 2022. It accounted for 36% of total spending after growing 4% on year. It is the first time Alibaba Cloud fell to single-digit growth. Growth was mainly driven by renewal execution, but the cloud consumption and deal sizes were lower than expected, especially for customers from the Internet and retail industries.

    Alibaba Cloud is seeking new business opportunities to drive growth. Customer demand from the automotive and electronic industries showed strong growth momentum. In July 2022, Alibaba Cloud launched a service center in Portugal, first outside China, to capitalize on the growing digitalization in EMEA. There are two other service centers planned to be launched in Mexico and Kuala Lumpur to penetrate the North American and Southeast Asian markets.

    Huawei Cloud accounted for 19% of the market and was the second-largest cloud service provider in the third quarter of 2022. Its growth rate exceeded the overall growth of the cloud services spend in China this quarter, resulting in share gains. Huawei Cloud launched some small-scale general solutions, targeting SMB customers with low IT budgets and cloud consumption. The model was scalable, driving significant growth in revenue from SMBs.

    Huawei Cloud's new partner program announced in April brought a large number of partners into Huawei Cloud's channel ecosystem. The cumulative number has reached 41000 in this quarter. In terms of overseas activities, Huawei Cloud launched new data centers in Indonesia and Ireland and announced a EUR150 million (around US$145 million) investment in Ireland, its first data center in Europe.

    Tencent Cloud captured 16% of the Chinese cloud market in the third quarter of 2022. Tencent Cloud remained committed to scaling back loss-making projects and focusing on profitability. Its cloud business is still in a phase of adjustment, but revenue growth is slowly returning. It continues to have an advantage in the financial industry because of its database products. Tencent Cloud recently announced a joint venture with China Unicom, engaging CDN business and edge cloud business. This initiative may have limited economic benefits in the short-term, but is bullish on long-term growth prospects.

    Baidu AI Cloud ranked fourth, taking 9% of the market and growing by 12% yearly. It has continued to grow at a faster pace compared to the overall Chinese cloud market for three quarters. Notwithstanding the smaller existing base, the steady growth stemmed from Baidu AI Cloud's cross-industry customer structure, making it less reliant on key customers. It gained a foothold in some traditional industry verticals, namely manufacturing, energy, and transportation. Its smart mobility solution has been adopted by 63 cities, a significant increase in coverage, compared to just 24 cities a year ago. Baidu merging its cloud and AI technologies has shown some success, making the adoption of cloud solutions more accessible and versatile. This also allows for scale through the replication of solutions across industries.

    Categories
    IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    3Q22 Alibaba Baidu China Cloud Huawei US
    Related stories
    Dec 12
    2023 Outlook: Server demand to remain in steady growth
    Dec 1
    Taiwan server ODMs to see non-China capacity share rise closely to 50% by 2023, says DIGITIMES Research
    Nov 9
    Global server shipments pick up sequentially in 3Q22, but down in 4Q22, says DIGITIMES Research
    Nov 4
    Global server market – 3Q 2022
    Related topics
    Huawei
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 14, 09:50
    Jaguar TCS Racing reveals I-TYPE 6 – most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever
    Friday 9 December 2022
    Nexperia awards Digi-Key Electronics 2021 E-Tailer of the Year
    Thursday 8 December 2022
    ADATA exclusive A+ SLC technology enhances industrial memory card efficacy
    Wednesday 30 November 2022
    HealthcareEXPO TW 2022: Wincomm exhibits endoscopy AI and telehealth solutions with partners
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 14, 10:01
    Polestar 0 Project to build 'climate neutral' EV by 2030
    Wednesday 14 December 2022
    IDMs may ration supply to automotive clients in 2023 on capacity constraint
    Wednesday 14 December 2022
    Lithium prices to stabilize through 1Q 2023 while cathode costs will increase further
    Wednesday 14 December 2022
    Kwang Yang Motor aims to become leading e-scooter vendor in Taiwan market in 2024