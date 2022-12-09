中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 9, 2022
    17:05
    light rain
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Fairphone to launch modular smartphones in Taiwan

    Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: AFP

    Far Eastern Telecommunications (FET) has announced that it will start marketing a modular smartphone developed by Netherlands-based Fairphone in the Taiwanese market shortly.

    FET said it will promote the modularized model, the Fairphone 4, in cooperation with channel operator Palcom International, a subsidiary of Compal Electronics, which will serve as the exclusive sales agent for the Dutch company.

    Citing data from Fairphone, Palcom sales director PC Chen said that consumers tend to replace mobile phones due mainly to cracked screens, reduced battery life, and insufficient camera pixel resolutions.

    And yet mobile phones are the world's most sold IT products, and only 15% of discarded mobile phones have been recycled, causing significant impacts on the overall environment and likely becoming an enormous burden to society.

    Fairphone has been developing modular smartphones since 2015 with the consideration of helping reduce carbon emissions and component wastes while extending the production lift cycles of mobile phones, Chen added.

    The Fairphone 4, Fairphone's third-generation modular model, allows users to easily replace screens, camera modules, batteries and other components. Chen said related processes are expected to help reduce carbon emissions by nearly 45% compared with conventional mobile phones.

    Palcom will provide a 5-year guarantee of sufficient supplies of parts and components for the Fairphone 4.

    Fairphone has shipped over 500,000 units of its modular phones to the European market, according to industry sources.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    FET mobile Taiwan Taiwan Mobile
    Companies
    Taiwan Mobile
    Related stories
    Nov 4
    With Apple unable to prop up handset market all by itself, supply chains in Taiwan brace for slack season
    Oct 26
    Taiwan handset sales likely to fall 9% or more in 2022
    Oct 21
    Inventory correction for Android phones nears end
    Oct 21
    Taiwan September handset sales below expectation
    Sep 28
    Handset CIS destocking slow
    Sep 23
    Samsung's ups and downs (8): Samsung's handset strategy
    Aug 26
    New iPhones to boost 4Q22 handset sales in Taiwan
    Aug 24
    Handset sales in Taiwan rise in July
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    megawin
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 9, 10:17
    Nexperia awards Digi-Key Electronics 2021 E-Tailer of the Year
    Thursday 8 December 2022
    ADATA exclusive A+ SLC technology enhances industrial memory card efficacy
    Wednesday 30 November 2022
    HealthcareEXPO TW 2022: Wincomm exhibits endoscopy AI and telehealth solutions with partners
    Monday 28 November 2022
    Modern desktop and innovation
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 9, 14:31
    'No concrete solution was proposed' regarding IRA discriminations
    Friday 9 December 2022
    Honda secures 123GWh battery supply from CATL
    Friday 9 December 2022
    Envision AESC builds EV battery plant in South Carolina to supply BMW
    Friday 9 December 2022
    LemTech to embrace robust automotive apps