Handset sales in Taiwan rise in July

Handset sales in Taiwan increased 11.8% sequentially to 416,000 units in July, driven by robust sales of Android-based models, according to sources at local retail channels.

Android smartphone vendors, including Samsung Electronics, Oppo, Redmi, Vivo, Realme, and Sony Mobile, all posted gains in unit sales in July, said the sources.

Handset sales in the local market are likely to maintain over 400,000 units in August, buoyed by the release of new models by handset brands.

The sources estimate that the availability of the next generation iPhone devices, coupled with the release of Samsung's foldable smartphone models, will help push handset sales in Taiwan to over 500,000 units in September.

Apple remained the top vendor in the local market with a 29.8% share in unit shipments. Samsung ranked second with a 29.6% share, followed by Oppo at 12.4%, Redmi at 6.8%, Vivo at 5.7%, and Realme at 5.4%.

Oppo's Reno series products have been well received in the local market, pushing its market share in July, said the sources, adding that Oppo will likely introduce new products into the Taiwan market following its annual ODC 2022 (Oppo Developers Conference 2022) event to be held on August 30.

At ODC 2022, Oppo is likely to launch its latest cross-platform smart device ecosystem, Pantanal, which will include smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and other products integrated under one ecosystem, said the sources.

In September, Samsung will likely continue ramping up its share by releasing its Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in the local market.

The bestselling top-10 models in July were: iPhone 13 128G, Galaxy A53 5G 256GB, Galaxy A53 5G 128GB, Galaxy A22 5G 64GB, iPhone 13 Pro 128GB, Oppo Reno 7 256GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB, iPhone 13 Pro 256GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB, and Redmi Note 10 5G 128GB.