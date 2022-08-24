中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 24, 2022
    13:28
    mostly cloudy
    36°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Handset sales in Taiwan rise in July

    Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Handset sales in Taiwan increased 11.8% sequentially to 416,000 units in July, driven by robust sales of Android-based models, according to sources at local retail channels.

    Android smartphone vendors, including Samsung Electronics, Oppo, Redmi, Vivo, Realme, and Sony Mobile, all posted gains in unit sales in July, said the sources.

    Handset sales in the local market are likely to maintain over 400,000 units in August, buoyed by the release of new models by handset brands.

    The sources estimate that the availability of the next generation iPhone devices, coupled with the release of Samsung's foldable smartphone models, will help push handset sales in Taiwan to over 500,000 units in September.

    Apple remained the top vendor in the local market with a 29.8% share in unit shipments. Samsung ranked second with a 29.6% share, followed by Oppo at 12.4%, Redmi at 6.8%, Vivo at 5.7%, and Realme at 5.4%.

    Oppo's Reno series products have been well received in the local market, pushing its market share in July, said the sources, adding that Oppo will likely introduce new products into the Taiwan market following its annual ODC 2022 (Oppo Developers Conference 2022) event to be held on August 30.

    At ODC 2022, Oppo is likely to launch its latest cross-platform smart device ecosystem, Pantanal, which will include smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and other products integrated under one ecosystem, said the sources.

    In September, Samsung will likely continue ramping up its share by releasing its Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in the local market.

    The bestselling top-10 models in July were: iPhone 13 128G, Galaxy A53 5G 256GB, Galaxy A53 5G 128GB, Galaxy A22 5G 64GB, iPhone 13 Pro 128GB, Oppo Reno 7 256GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB, iPhone 13 Pro 256GB, iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB, and Redmi Note 10 5G 128GB.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    Android Apple handset iPhone retail sales Samsung smartphone Taiwan Taiwan market
    Related stories
    Aug 18
    Samsung expects foldable smartphone sales in Taiwan to surge
    Aug 5
    Taiwan handset sales to pick up in October
    Jun 20
    Handset PA makers pinning hopes on iPhones for 3Q22 sales
    Jun 17
    Handset vendors launch niche-market models to wage up sales in Taiwan
    Jun 16
    Online handset sales hit snag in Taiwan after topping 20% ratio
    May 26
    Smartphone sales in Taiwan remain weak
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    DIGITIMESAsia 8/25 Free Registration
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 10:32
    ADATA launches first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 SSD IM2P41B8
    Tuesday 23 August 2022
    Best way to manage inventory when demand drops
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 23, 14:02
    India's Uno Minda targets 25% market share in EV components
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    The age of cloud-connected vehicles is here as cars become service carriers
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    Exclusive interview with HBS professor Willy Shih: Global supply chain resilience issues to watch out for in 2023 and beyond
    Wednesday 24 August 2022
    UBright diversifies optical film portfolios