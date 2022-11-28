中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, Nov 29, 2022
    08:48
    cloudy
    26°C
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    TEL breaks ground to build Tainan operations center

    Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei

    TEL ground-breaking ceremony for its Tainan Operations Center. Credit: TEL

    The world's third larget semiconductor equipment manufacturer, Tokyo Electron (TEL), held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Tainan operations center on November 25 in Tainan. The Tainan operations center is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, with an area of approximately 35,000 square meters, and is expected to accommodate nearly 1,000 employees and promote local employment opportunities.

    Taiwan's semiconductor industry plays a key role in the global technology supply chain. According to the National Science Council, the three major science parks in Taiwan will have the opportunity to exceed a record high of NT$4.36 trillion (around US$140 billion) in turnover in 2022, driven by the semiconductor industry. In order to serve customers, TEL has been located in South Taiwan Science Park (STSP) for many years to provide professional technical services and consultation.

    To develop the local supply chain in Taiwan, TEL has not only actively promoted Taiwanese companies to join its international supply chain, but also established an OEM manufacturing center in Tainan, which has manufactured and sold thousands of 12-inch advanced wafer equipment so far.

    In terms of talent, the company's workforce has grown exponentially over the past three years. In addition to actively expanding recruitment and establishing new sites, TEL has been promoting industry-academia cooperation programs. In response to Taiwan government's talent cultivation policy, TEL has recently supported the School of Semiconductor Research at Tsinghua University by sponsoring funds and scholarships, while its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) also teaches at Tsinghua University to provide professional industry knowledge courses to help cultivate local talents for the semiconductor industry.

    To attract talents to joint them, TEL said it has established a comprehensive employee welfare system, which not only provides multiple subsidies and performance bonuses as motivating factors but also strives to create a work-life balance and a diverse and inclusive work environment. In addition to benefits and allowances such as childcare leave, TEL also provides benefits that are better than Taiwan's Labor Standards Law. Employees are able to work flexible hours, and permanent employees are entitled to "refresh leave" so that employees can focus on their work without worries.

    In the future, TEL will focus on the development of local component processing, technology and maintenance centers to promote the technical core strength of talents and manufacturers in southern Taiwan, shorten the distance to customers and suppliers, and aim to reduce procurement transportation and time costs, hoping to strengthen the supply chain of semiconductors in Southern Taiwan, according to company press release.

    While accelerating technological innovation, TEL is also committed to strengthening its environmental performance. In addition to the medium-term environmental goals of reducing carbon emissions from its stronghold by 70% by 2030 (compare to 2018) and reducing carbon emissions per wafer in products by 30% (compared to 2018 level), TEL will also set the long-term environmental goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050 to fulfill its corporate social responsibility and create a better future.

    TEL's Tainan Operations Center building design

    TEL's Tainan Operations Center building design

