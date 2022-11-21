中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Nov 22, 2022
    07:02
    mostly clear
    24°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    PCB materials supplier Eternal Materials expects flat performance in 4Q22
    8h 34min ago
    TSMC wafer prices for 3nm to top US$20,000
    8h 46min ago
    Inventory correction for TV panels nears end
    11h 9min ago
    Mitac to diversify production bases
    11h 20min ago
    Macro headwinds have small impact on industrial network equipment demand, says Taiwan maker
    Nov 21, 18:36
    Rising VCM sales boost Audix gross margin in 3Q22
    Nov 21, 18:29
    GaN Systems maintains close ties with foundries, OSATs
    Nov 21, 18:22
    Taiwan DDI suppliers remain aggressive in OLED DDI deployment
    Nov 21, 18:16
    TV sales disappoint during double 11 in China
    Nov 21, 18:07
    ABF substrate market to continue growth in 2023, says Kinsus
    Nov 21, 18:04
    Home EV Battery + Green energy

    Toyota-Panasonic seeking new EV battery manufacturing site in Japan

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    According to Chinese media IT Home, Prime Planet Energy Solution, a joint venture by Toyota and Panasonic, said in an interview on Nov 21 that it is looking for a new manufacturing site in Japan, in addition to its existing facility in Himeji, Tokyo.

    Prime Planet Energy Solution CEO Hiroaki Koda said the company is looking for a new manufacturing location "with access to harbor and clean energy supply" in Japan, according to the report.

    The company is currently producing EV batteries in Tokyo. Koda revealed that "there is room for production costs to go lower," according to IT Home, and that Prime Planet plans to reduce production costs by 60% by 2025, comparing to that in 2020.

    Prime Planet is expected to source lithium carbonate from Ioneer's mining project in Nevada, US.

    Panasonic is the long-term lithium battery supplier of Tesla. The company announced in August that it is expanding battery production in Nevada and Kansas.

    Categories
    Battery + Green energy
    Tags
    battery EV battery Japan manufacturing
    Related topic
    Asia
    Wolfspeed India Webinar
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 17, 10:19
    Use VPN to protect your online security against network threats
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    iCatch Technology announces new ISP technology for night-vision and surveillance applications
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Sourceability drives digital supply chain transformation, shaping new development for IC distributors
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Spotlight review at Compamed 2022: APD's impressive PSU solutions for critical medical equipment
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 21, 15:54
    Slow to EV game, foreign car JVs in China face bleak future
    Monday 21 November 2022
    Hyundai building metaplant in US while Seoul consults USTR on IRA details
    Monday 21 November 2022
    Toyota-Panasonic seeking new EV battery manufacturing site in Japan
    Monday 21 November 2022
    Taipower cooperates with Mitsubishi for ammonia co-firing at thermal power plant