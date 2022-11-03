中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Nov 3, 2022
    15:31
    rain
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    China solar giant sees further turmoil in US market next year
    26min ago
    50-year-old Indian brand, LML, promises to revive nostalgia with EVs
    27min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Japan-based Willbox to operate cloud-based logistics platform in Taiwan

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    The Willbox team. Credit: Willbox

    Willbox, a Japan-based startup operating cloud computing-based open international logistics platform Giho in the Japanese market, will establish an operational branch in Taiwan in 2023, according to company founder and CEO Motonari Kami.

    With its well-developed manufacturing industries and long-term stable economic and trade relations with Japan, Taiwan is the best choice for Willbox to tap overseas markets, Kami said.

    Willbox will capitalize on Giho's core technology to tap the Taiwan market and is in talks for cooperation with over 70 logistics services providers in four commercial harbors in Taiwan.

    The Giho cloud-based platform allows logistics services providers to save the time in preparing quotations and seeking new clients, said Kami.

    Currently in Japan, Giho has more than 160 logistics service providers as partners and cooperates with shipping companies and agents on 243 shipping lines, with over 80% of registered users being listed Japan-based manufacturers.

    Founded in November 2019, Willbox recently finished Series A funding of JPY700 million (US$4.72 million), with SMBC Venture Capital, Mitsbishi UFJ Capital, Marubeni Ventures, ANOBAKA adding investment as well as Golden Asia Fund III, Mizuho Capital and US-based Salesforce Ventures becoming new investors.

    Golden Asia Fund III was jointly established by Mitsbishi UFJ Capital and Industrial Technology Investment (ITIC), which is wholly owned by Taiwan government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute. ITIC's motivation of investing in Willbox is mainly the expectation that Willbox' application of IT to logistics operation can improve efficiency in global cargo shipment, company president Michael Chu said.

    Categories
    IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    Cloud Japan logistics startup Taiwan Willbox
    Related stories
    Oct 5
    ALP extends logistics operations from Taiwan to Malaysia
    Jun 23
    PChome Online leverages cloud computing for e-commerce
    Jun 1
    Logistics won't be cheap anymore
    Apr 30, 2021
    ITRI develops AI-based logistics solution
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Asia
    Innovations
    Asia
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 2, 14:41
    ADATA to showcase its latest industrial-grade storage products at SIDO Paris 2022
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    Kasten by Veeam announces new Kasten K10 V5.5 to simplify Kubernetes data protection at scale with autonomous operations and cloud native expansion
    Thursday 27 October 2022
    GUC unveils GLink 2.3LL, powerful D2D interconnect IP using 2.5D technology
    Tuesday 25 October 2022
    Getac Holdings Corporation builds resilient supply chain to take advantage of new growth opportunities
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Nov 2, 14:38
    Automotive chip demand drives NXP revenue growth in 3Q22
    Wednesday 2 November 2022
    Toyota sees operating income decrease, scaling back production forecast for FY2023
    Thursday 3 November 2022
    Profitable commercialization of L4 AV takes longer than expected, says Ford
    Thursday 3 November 2022
    For traditional car manufacturers, new carmakers present both crisis and opportunity