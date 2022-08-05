Taiwan handset sales to pick up in October

Handset sales in Taiwan are expected to pick up and rise above 500,000 units in October, as Apple's new iPhones and Samsung's new foldable models hit store shelves, according to sources at local retail channels.

Additionally, local telecom operators are keen to offer preferential rates for using related 5G applications through mobile phones, which will help boost handset sales in the coming months, said the sources.

Affected by unfavorable macro factors such as inflation, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, global handset shipments were sluggish in the first half of 2022. In the Taiwan market, monthly handset shipments have fallen below 400,000 units from the previous high of more than 600,000 units.

The latest market data showed that handset shipments to Taiwan reached only 370,000 units in June.

However, some brand vendors have launched new models to cash in on seasonal demand in the year's second half.

Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has recently added three entry-level gaming handsets, the F4, X4 GT and C40, to its portfolios to ramp up sales in the local market.

According to the sources, Google's recently released Pixel 6a has been well received in the market and could help the vendor maintain its position among the top-10 rankings.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi and Oppo are ready to launch new models in the local market, added the sources.