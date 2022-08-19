中文網
    Tech Chips + Components

    Taiwan is top choice for semiconductor investment, says MOEA

    Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    While the US and EU have stepped up efforts wooing semiconductor manufacturers, Taiwan is the top choice for investments in semiconductor sectors, according to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

    Taiwan offers quality talent, globally leading technology in semiconductor, a sound legal environment to protect intellectual properties and an ecosystem of more than 400 semiconductor firms, MOEA explained.

    US president Joe Biden earlier in August 2022 signed Chips and Science Act in a bid to subsidize investment in production of semiconductors in the US with a budget of US$52 billion.

    The EU in February 2022 proposed EU Chips Act which aims to hike Europe's share of global semiconductor output value from 10% at present to 20% by 2030 through planned investment of over EUR43 billion.

    Investments by TSMC, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing, Nanya Technology and Micron Technology have grown the clusters of semiconductor makers in northern Taiwan, MOEA said. TSMC's and Germany-based Merck's investments in Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) are important to the development of semiconductor clusters in southern Taiwan, MOEA noted.

    Currently, Taiwan leads globally in R&D of 2nm technology and occupies 70% of global production capacity for 7nm and below processes with Apple, AMD, Nvidia and Qualcomm being major clients.

    In 2021, Taiwan had the largest shares of global output value for wafer foundry and IC packaging/testing and the second largest for IC design.

    According to SEMI's forecast, Taiwan-based wafer foundry service providers will together spend US$34 billion on equipment purchases in 2022, growing 52% from 2021 and exceeding the US$25.5 billion for South Korea-based ones and US$17 billion for China's.

    In response to the US plan to invite US-, Taiwan-, South Korea- and Japan-based semiconductor companies to form Chip 4 Alliance in a bid to isolate China-based competitors, MOEA said it is in discussion with Taiwan-based companies about whether to join the alliance and there is no conclusion yet.

