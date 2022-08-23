Made-in-India iPhone 14 reportedly to ship in late-October or November

Despite analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying that iPhone 14 may be shipped simultaneously from China and India, sources told Bloomberg that Foxconn's India plant is expected to ship the latest iPhone 14 in late October at its earliest.

Bloomberg quoted sources saying that Apple and its suppliers have been trying to shorten the six-to-nine-month time lag between the new iPhone launches and the shipment from plants in India. However, Apple still wants to prioritize production in China to ensure a smooth iPhone launch.

Typically, Apple launches iPhones around September, and Bloomberg recently reported that there might be two launches, one on September 7 and another in October. Sources told Bloomberg that iPhone 14 might ship from Foxconn's India plant at the end of October or November.

For Apple, the bottleneck to speed up shipments from India is how to ensure the secrecy of iPhones. Apple worries that Indian customs officials may open packages to check whether imported goods match their declarations.

Since 2017, Apple has partnered with Wistron to manufacture iPhones in India. Since 2019, the US-China trade war and the pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain have prompted Apple to accelerate its supply chain diversification from China to India and Southeast Asia.

The Economic Times, quoting sources, reported that Foxconn is expanding its production line near Chennai. As the production line locates in India's domestic customs area (DTA), iPhones produced there would be used to meet India's demand.