Vietnam becomes 'new China' in Apple's production

Apple is branching out into Vietnam for the first time in order to diversify production. Apple Watch, Homepod, iPad tablets, and more are among the products, according to Nikkei Asia.

To Apple, Vietnam is the 'new China.' Now, the country silently surpasses China being Apple's most significant production hub in SEA. All sorts of devices Apple sells in the US, including iPad tablets and AirPods earphones.

Just like the vaunted Swiss watch industry, the production of Apple Watch is complicated and requires exquisite craftsmanship. In other words, the Vietnamese manufacturing skill was recognized by Apple. DIGITIMES Asia predicts that Vietnam will soon become the leading manufacturing hub in the SEA region.

Does this mean Apple put a damper on China? Slow but surely.

It all started with COVID-related lockdowns in Shanghai. Apple has been continuously shifting iPad production to Vietnam. Nikkei Asia also confirmed Apple is in talks with its suppliers to build test production lines for its HomePod smart speakers in Vietnam.

However, Apple notebook computer production involves a larger supply chain that is currently in China and is very cost-competitive. The notion of balancing the Washington-Beijing tensions is also a key factor for this move.