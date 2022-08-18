中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 18, 2022
    18:43
    mostly cloudy
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Vietnam becomes 'new China' in Apple's production

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Apple is branching out into Vietnam for the first time in order to diversify production. Apple Watch, Homepod, iPad tablets, and more are among the products, according to Nikkei Asia.

    To Apple, Vietnam is the 'new China.' Now, the country silently surpasses China being Apple's most significant production hub in SEA. All sorts of devices Apple sells in the US, including iPad tablets and AirPods earphones.

    Just like the vaunted Swiss watch industry, the production of Apple Watch is complicated and requires exquisite craftsmanship. In other words, the Vietnamese manufacturing skill was recognized by Apple. DIGITIMES Asia predicts that Vietnam will soon become the leading manufacturing hub in the SEA region.

    Does this mean Apple put a damper on China? Slow but surely.

    It all started with COVID-related lockdowns in Shanghai. Apple has been continuously shifting iPad production to Vietnam. Nikkei Asia also confirmed Apple is in talks with its suppliers to build test production lines for its HomePod smart speakers in Vietnam.

    However, Apple notebook computer production involves a larger supply chain that is currently in China and is very cost-competitive. The notion of balancing the Washington-Beijing tensions is also a key factor for this move.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    Apple Vietnam
    Related stories
    Aug 17
    Apple thrives in India while Android vendors suffer
    Aug 9
    TSMC to see Apple orders generate over NT$500 billion in 2022
    Aug 3
    Apple to diversify MacBook production in China, says DIGITIMES Research
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Asia
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 15, 13:40
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 18, 14:19
    EV battery fires prompt Indian 2-wheeler makers to use LFP
    Thursday 18 August 2022
    Suspension of battery material production in Sichuan likely to encourage lithium prices to rise
    Thursday 18 August 2022
    Net Zero Series (4): Five practical steps to achieve net zero supply chain by Deloitte
    Thursday 18 August 2022
    IPC maker Getac sees strong order momentum for US government project