Sunplus cautious about 2H22 amid macro headwinds

IC design house Sunplus Technology has expressed caution about its business prospects for the second half of 2022, as customers request shipment deferrals amid inflation and other macro concerns.

Specializing in IC solutions for multimedia and automotive applications, Sunplus indicated that end-market demand has turned weak despite the easing of logic chip shortages. The fabless chipmaker is able to obtain sufficient fab capacities, but unfavorable macro conditions are prompting it to be cautious about its outlook for the rest of this year.

China's zero-COVID policy has also had a negative impact on the overall car industry supply chain, still causing delays in order pull-ins, Sunplus said. The company continued that it has yet to see automotive customers cut orders but they are deferring fulfillment of their order commitments due to supply-side disruptions.

Sunplus' automotive IC business, consisting of mainly infotainment solutions, still helps the company maintain its gross margin above 50% despite shipment delays at the request of customers, the chipmaker said.

Sunplus reported revenue decreased 6% sequentially to NT$1.99 billion (US$66.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, with gross margin falling 3pp on quarter to 52%. The company generated operating profits of NT$262 million in the second quarter, down 2% sequentially.