    Taipei
    Mon, Aug 15, 2022
    12:43
    partly cloudy
    34°C
    China poised to end acquisition tax exemption for new energy cars
    4min ago
    India roundup: Vedanta and Foxconn reportedly closer to setting up semiconductor plant in Western India

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Vedanta and Foxconn reportedly closer to selecting site for chip fab in Maharashtra

    Sources told Nikkei Asia that Vedanta and Foxconn might choose to set up a manufacturing facility, including a display panel fab, chip fab, and a chip packaging and test plant, near Pune, Maharashtra, with the Maharashtra government promising to provide cheap water, electricity, and free land of 400 acres.

    Vedanta eyes semiconductors and mineral-intensive future

    According to Hindustan Times, Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta, will invest US$2 billion in oil, gas, and aluminum, adding that the acquisition of Nicomet has made Vedanta the sole nickel producer in India. Besides, the investments in semiconductors with Foxconn will help Vedanta make a foray into the strategic semiconductor and display manufacturing area.

    India denies reports of nudging Chinese vendors out of lower-end smartphone market

    Days after Bloomberg and The Economic Times quoted sources, respectively, reporting that India is considering ways to restrict Chinese vendors' presence in the sub-INR12,000 (US$150) smartphone market, a source told Mint that there is no such proposal under consideration at the ministry of electronics and information technology.

    India smartphone shipments grow slightly in 2Q22

    According to IDC's preliminary market tracker, smartphone shipments in the second quarter increased by 3% annually to 34.7 million units but fell by 5% quarterly in India, with Xiaomi's shipment declining sharply by 28% year-on-year due to supply bottlenecks.

    Reliance expects green energy business to be major growth engine in 7 years

    After beginning the green energy business in 2021, including green hydrogen, energy storage, and solar modules and cells, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, said the green energy business would outshine all its existing growth engines in just 5-7 years, The Economic Times reports.

    India may adjust PLI for It hardware as the investments disappoints

    According to Business Standard, India's ministry of electronics and information technology is talking with electronics manufacturers to rework the PLI for IT hardware (notebooks, tablets, servers, and AIO PCs) to make it more attractive as most of the applicants for the incentive scheme failed to meet their investment or production targets.

