中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 23, 2022
    10:15
    mostly clear
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    TSMC to see 3nm chip output contribute to revenue substantially in 1H23
    2min ago
    Brand PC vendors eye Mexico for possible production hub
    Aug 22, 20:26
    Backend firms gearing up for production for new MacBook chips
    Aug 22, 20:21
    Quanta reportedly to boost workforce at new plant in Mexico
    Aug 22, 20:05
    GIS reiterates sales guidance for 3Q22
    Aug 22, 18:39
    COF packaging material suppliers conservative about 2H22 prospects
    Aug 22, 18:03
    Mobile AP vendors under pressure to cut prices
    Aug 22, 17:57
    Taiwan foundries remain firm on prices
    Aug 22, 17:57
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    India's end products with chip content to reach US$300 billion in 2026

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    According to a new report, the market of India's end products in need of chips is expected t reach US$300 billion in 2026, and the local sourcing will continue to increase.

    Counterpoint Research and the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) released the 'India Semiconductor Market Report, 2019-2026', forecasting that the market of end products with semiconductor content will grow from US$119 billion in 2021, reaching nearly US$300 billion at a CAGR of 19%.

    According to the report, mobile phones and wearables accounted for 51% of the end products with semiconductor content in 2021, followed by IT products (20%) and industrial products (9%). The report also predicts that the shares of the locally sourced semiconductor components for the three segments will reach 9%, 26%, and 44% in 2026, respectively.

    The report pointed out that there is still room for smartphones to grow in India, which drives more demand for logic ICs, memories, microcontrollers and sensors than feature phones. Besides, the market for wearables such as smartwatches and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) is also expected to rise.

    Amid India's eagerness to incentivize foundry investments, Business Today, citing Satya Gupta, president of VLSI Society of India, reported that more than half a dozen companies, such as Tata Electronics, Sahasra Electronics, and ASIP, have shown interest in setting up the ATMP units, which require far lower capital, ranging between US$30-40 million and US$300-400 million, than foundries.

    Meanwhile, China's recent military drills again aroused India's worries about the chip shortage. According to Business Standard, Saket Mehra, partner and auto sector leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said that China's drills would have a two-three quarter supply chain impact, and automobile OEMs will largely meet the festive season demand.

    Business Standard, citing data from India Cellular and Electronics Association, reported that Taiwan accounts for more than 75% of chips for mobiles made in India and 60% of all chips, including consumer electronics, PCs, NBs, and automobiles.

    India semiconductor market share by sector in 2021

    Segments

    Share (%)

    Mobile & Wearables

    51

    IT

    20

    Industrial

    9

    Consumer Electronics

    7

    Telecom

    5

    Automotive

    5

    Aerospace & Defence

    3

    Source: Counterpoint Research & IESA, August 2022

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    India India market US
    Related stories
    Aug 15
    India roundup: Vedanta and Foxconn reportedly closer to setting up semiconductor plant in Western India
    Aug 12
    Vedanta eyes China-plus-one and mineral-intensive future
    Aug 8
    India's Polymatech, formerly Japanese, invests to make 2 billion chips by 2023
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    DIGITIMESAsia 8/25 Free Registration
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 22, 09:43
    Beckhoff is looking to help machine companies in Taiwan transform with PC-based control systems
    Monday 15 August 2022
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 22, 11:01
    Foxconn plans to establish ESG green energy fund as impact of extreme weather on supply chain intensifies
    Monday 22 August 2022
    China exempts NEV purchase tax until end of 2023, maintaining incentives in market
    Monday 22 August 2022
    Taiflex to set up flexible CCL plant in Thailand
    Monday 22 August 2022
    India-Taiwan cooperation: Q&A with India Taipei Association director general Gourangalal Das