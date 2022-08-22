India's end products with chip content to reach US$300 billion in 2026

According to a new report, the market of India's end products in need of chips is expected t reach US$300 billion in 2026, and the local sourcing will continue to increase.

Counterpoint Research and the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) released the 'India Semiconductor Market Report, 2019-2026', forecasting that the market of end products with semiconductor content will grow from US$119 billion in 2021, reaching nearly US$300 billion at a CAGR of 19%.

According to the report, mobile phones and wearables accounted for 51% of the end products with semiconductor content in 2021, followed by IT products (20%) and industrial products (9%). The report also predicts that the shares of the locally sourced semiconductor components for the three segments will reach 9%, 26%, and 44% in 2026, respectively.

The report pointed out that there is still room for smartphones to grow in India, which drives more demand for logic ICs, memories, microcontrollers and sensors than feature phones. Besides, the market for wearables such as smartwatches and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) is also expected to rise.

Amid India's eagerness to incentivize foundry investments, Business Today, citing Satya Gupta, president of VLSI Society of India, reported that more than half a dozen companies, such as Tata Electronics, Sahasra Electronics, and ASIP, have shown interest in setting up the ATMP units, which require far lower capital, ranging between US$30-40 million and US$300-400 million, than foundries.

Meanwhile, China's recent military drills again aroused India's worries about the chip shortage. According to Business Standard, Saket Mehra, partner and auto sector leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said that China's drills would have a two-three quarter supply chain impact, and automobile OEMs will largely meet the festive season demand.

Business Standard, citing data from India Cellular and Electronics Association, reported that Taiwan accounts for more than 75% of chips for mobiles made in India and 60% of all chips, including consumer electronics, PCs, NBs, and automobiles.

India semiconductor market share by sector in 2021 Segments Share (%) Mobile & Wearables 51 IT 20 Industrial 9 Consumer Electronics 7 Telecom 5 Automotive 5 Aerospace & Defence 3

Source: Counterpoint Research & IESA, August 2022