Vedanta eyes China-plus-one and mineral-intensive future

As the world moves toward semiconductors and EVs with China-plus-one in mind, Vedanta believes its natural resources and semiconductors businesses can play a more important role in self-reliant India.

PTI and The Economic Times reported that Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta, said at the annual general meeting that India had outperformed other countries amid inflationary and recessionary pressure, and the China-plus-one has also put India in a sweet spot, adding that structurally, the world is moving towards a mineral-intensive future, with supply remaining a challenge as demand will be robust.

In this regard, Agarwal said Vedanta had joined hands with Foxconn for investment in semiconductors and panels in India, where the semiconductor market is expected to exceed US$80 billion in 2026 and reach US$110 billion in 2030.

On natural resources, Agarwal announced that Vedanta would invest US$2 billion in oil, gas, and aluminum in fiscal 2023 (April 2022-March 2023). On the other hand, Vedanta's acquisition of Nicolet has made Vedanta India's only producer of nickel, which is seeing strong demand thanks to EVs and batteries.

According to Hindustan Times, Agarwal said as India is striving for self-reliance, the natural resource sector will play a pivotal role in India's growth and employment story, adding that even small policy reforms can unleash the true potential of the industry.

Agarwal's remarks may hint at India's mining liberalization under consideration in the current parliamentary session. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that India is considering allowing private miners to extract more minerals, including lithium, beryllium, and zirconium, reducing India's reliance on imports and building India's competitiveness in the battery supply chain. Currently, Australia and Latin America dominate lithium raw material output, and China is the world's largest lithium refiner.

Agarwal told Hindu BusinessLine in an interview that India imports US$16 billion of semiconductor and panel glass annually, and the optical fibers Vedanta has manufactured for the past 25 years are made of glass. After the acquisition of Japan's AvanStrate, Vedanta has become one of the few companies worldwide that can manufacture panel glass.

Agarwal said that Boston Consulting Group is helping Vedanta and Foxconn evaluate the proposals from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Vedanta will invest INR$20 billion in the semiconductors business, beginning investment of INR8-10 billion initially.