中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 12, 2022
    15:53
    partly cloudy
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    AWS continues to assess investments in Taiwan
    7min ago
    Falling demand and US sanctions leave marks on SMIC's earnings report
    25min ago
    Sharp sees decreased 2Q22 revenues, operating profit
    50min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Vedanta eyes China-plus-one and mineral-intensive future

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Anil Agarwal, chariman of Vedanta. Credit: AFP

    As the world moves toward semiconductors and EVs with China-plus-one in mind, Vedanta believes its natural resources and semiconductors businesses can play a more important role in self-reliant India.

    PTI and The Economic Times reported that Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta, said at the annual general meeting that India had outperformed other countries amid inflationary and recessionary pressure, and the China-plus-one has also put India in a sweet spot, adding that structurally, the world is moving towards a mineral-intensive future, with supply remaining a challenge as demand will be robust.

    In this regard, Agarwal said Vedanta had joined hands with Foxconn for investment in semiconductors and panels in India, where the semiconductor market is expected to exceed US$80 billion in 2026 and reach US$110 billion in 2030.

    On natural resources, Agarwal announced that Vedanta would invest US$2 billion in oil, gas, and aluminum in fiscal 2023 (April 2022-March 2023). On the other hand, Vedanta's acquisition of Nicolet has made Vedanta India's only producer of nickel, which is seeing strong demand thanks to EVs and batteries.

    According to Hindustan Times, Agarwal said as India is striving for self-reliance, the natural resource sector will play a pivotal role in India's growth and employment story, adding that even small policy reforms can unleash the true potential of the industry.

    Agarwal's remarks may hint at India's mining liberalization under consideration in the current parliamentary session. Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that India is considering allowing private miners to extract more minerals, including lithium, beryllium, and zirconium, reducing India's reliance on imports and building India's competitiveness in the battery supply chain. Currently, Australia and Latin America dominate lithium raw material output, and China is the world's largest lithium refiner.

    Agarwal told Hindu BusinessLine in an interview that India imports US$16 billion of semiconductor and panel glass annually, and the optical fibers Vedanta has manufactured for the past 25 years are made of glass. After the acquisition of Japan's AvanStrate, Vedanta has become one of the few companies worldwide that can manufacture panel glass.

    Agarwal said that Boston Consulting Group is helping Vedanta and Foxconn evaluate the proposals from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Vedanta will invest INR$20 billion in the semiconductors business, beginning investment of INR8-10 billion initially.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    battery India Vedanta
    Related stories
    Jul 28
    Vedanta and Foxconn eyeing display and semiconductor investments in Western India
    Jun 27
    Maharashtra emerges as one of Foxconn's India investment choices
    May 30
    India roundup: Vedanta to determine chip plant location by mid-June
    May 19
    Vedanta-Foxconn chip project location still under negotiation
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    Supply Chain Summit
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Aug 11, 13:39
    EVs among the 6 major growth drivers for India's L&T Tech Services
    Thursday 11 August 2022
    Foxconn reiterates target gross margin of 10% by 2025
    Thursday 11 August 2022
    SAIC Volkswagen sees June, July car sales in China hike on year
    Thursday 11 August 2022
    PCB makers to benefit from EVs