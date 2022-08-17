中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 18, 2022
    01:57
    mostly cloudy
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    IPC maker Getac sees orders pull in for US government project
    3h 30min ago
    Samsung expects foldable smartphone sales in Taiwan to surge
    3h 39min ago
    Telecom specs upgrades in China to buoy Realtek
    3h 44min ago
    Sunplus cautious about 2H22 amid macro headwinds
    3h 52min ago
    More Chinese manufacturing hubs impose power restrictions
    4h 2min ago
    Wi-Fi 6 SoC demand stays robust, say IC distributors
    4h 36min ago
    EIH on track to expand capacity
    4h 39min ago
    CCL firm Iteq warns of price competition
    6h 47min ago
    IC design houses to see revenue register another on-month drops
    7h 1min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Tong Hsing building new plant in Taiwan

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    CMOS image sensor (CIS) packaging service provider Tong Hsing Electronic Industries is constructing its fourth plant in northern Taiwan, with the facility to begin production in the first or second quarter of 2023 and focus on packaging automotive CIS and power modules, according to company president Chang Chia-shuai.

    The revenue proportion for automotive CIS has exceeded that for smartphone-use CIS, and demand for automotive CIS is visible until 2025, Chang said.

    CIS accounted for 55.4% of the company's second-quarter 2022 consolidated revenues of NT$3.606 billion (US$121 million), ceramic metalized substrates for 21.9%, RF modules for 5.3% and hybrid IC modules for 16.7%.

    Automotive use including CIS, power modules, pressure sensors and ceramic metalized substartes for LED lighting accounted for 47% of first-half 2022 consolidated revenues, smartphones 24%, industrial control 17%, communication infrastructure 6%, and medical care 5%.

    Tong Hsing expects consolidated revenues for third-quarter 2022 to decline sequentially by less than 10% and those for second-half 2022 to remain unchanged or slightly increase from the first half.

    Tong Hsing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.189 billion for July, decreasing 5.53% sequentially and 4.45% on year.

    Tong Hsing : Financial results, 2Q22 (NT$m)

    2Q22

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H22

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    3,606

    4.04%

    4.98%

    7,071

    7.53%

    Gross margin

    37.76%

    3.97pp

    6.04pp

    35.81%

    6.57pp

    Operating profit

    1,017

    19.36%

    25.81%

    1,869

    36.76%

    Net profit

    998.1

    9.95%

    58.86%

    1,906

    72.10%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    5.59

    10.67

    Source: Company, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    Categories
    Chips + components Passive, PCB, other IC components
    Tags
    CIS CMOS Hsing IC packaging Taiwan Tong Hsing Tong Hsing Electronic Industries Tong Hsing Electronics
    Companies
    CIS Technology
    Related stories
    Jun 9
    Tong Hsing grows revenues from automotive, satellite applications
    Apr 28
    Strong demand for automotive CIS to buoy Tong Hsing 2022 sales
    Mar 23
    Tong Hsing expects promising demand for automotive CIS devices
    Feb 9
    Automotive CIS packaging capacity fully loaded
    Apr 26, 2021
    Tong Hsing to raise quotes for ceramic substrates later in 2Q21
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Supply Chain Summit
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 15, 13:40
    2022 RISC-V Taipei Day to be held in September to explore RISC-V driven developments in EV, smart vehicles
    Wednesday 3 August 2022
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Premium Supply Chain Forum in Asia
    EV
    Aug 17, 11:12
    Noodoe looking to expand in global EV charging service market
    Wednesday 17 August 2022
    Enpower Greentech to launch light lithium metal batteries with high energy density
    Wednesday 17 August 2022
    Hyundai Mobis to spin off module and parts production
    Wednesday 17 August 2022
    SEA countries have their own ways of securing chips