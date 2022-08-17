Tong Hsing building new plant in Taiwan

CMOS image sensor (CIS) packaging service provider Tong Hsing Electronic Industries is constructing its fourth plant in northern Taiwan, with the facility to begin production in the first or second quarter of 2023 and focus on packaging automotive CIS and power modules, according to company president Chang Chia-shuai.

The revenue proportion for automotive CIS has exceeded that for smartphone-use CIS, and demand for automotive CIS is visible until 2025, Chang said.

CIS accounted for 55.4% of the company's second-quarter 2022 consolidated revenues of NT$3.606 billion (US$121 million), ceramic metalized substrates for 21.9%, RF modules for 5.3% and hybrid IC modules for 16.7%.

Automotive use including CIS, power modules, pressure sensors and ceramic metalized substartes for LED lighting accounted for 47% of first-half 2022 consolidated revenues, smartphones 24%, industrial control 17%, communication infrastructure 6%, and medical care 5%.

Tong Hsing expects consolidated revenues for third-quarter 2022 to decline sequentially by less than 10% and those for second-half 2022 to remain unchanged or slightly increase from the first half.

Tong Hsing has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.189 billion for July, decreasing 5.53% sequentially and 4.45% on year.

Tong Hsing : Financial results, 2Q22 (NT$m) 2Q22 Q/Q Y/Y 1H22 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 3,606 4.04% 4.98% 7,071 7.53% Gross margin 37.76% 3.97pp 6.04pp 35.81% 6.57pp Operating profit 1,017 19.36% 25.81% 1,869 36.76% Net profit 998.1 9.95% 58.86% 1,906 72.10% Net EPS (NT$) 5.59 10.67

Source: Company, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022