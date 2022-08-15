WLCSP specialist Xintec on track to expand capacity

Taiwan-based Xintec, a WLCSP (wafer level chip scale package) specialist under TSMC, has approved a capital expense of NT$2.5 billion (US$83.33 million) to expand capacity at existing production lines and build new dedicated lines for clients, with the new capacities to start notable revenue contributions in 2025, according to company chairman CH Chen.

Chen said at a recent earnings call that Xintec expects its revenues for the second half of 2022 to stay flat compared to the first half despite unfavorable factors such as sluggish consumer demand and high inflation.

Xintec has reported its second-quarter 2022 revenues rose 27.8% sequentially and 40.6% annually reaching NT$2.136 billion, and net earnings shot up 60.2% on quarter and 128.4% on year to NT$570 million. Its revenues for the first half of the year increased 4.9% on year to NT$3.808 billion, with net profits advancing 10.4% on year to NT$926 million.

Chen said after scoring quite good business performance in the second quarter. Xintec expects to sustain roughly the same revenue level in the third quarter but remains conservative about shipment prospects for the fourth quarter. But the company will manage to have its second-half 2022 business results stay flat at the first-half level, he stressed.

Chen attributed impressive second-quarter revenue and profit gains to sharp increases in shipments of 3D sensors and automotive CMOS image sensors (CIS), as well as wafer-level chip probing business incomes

Chen said second-quarter revenues from WLCSP services for 3D sensors and automotive CIS devices increased 29% sequentially and 47% on year to NT$1.585 billion, accounting for 74% of total revenues.

Wafer-level chip probing business expanded 30% sequentially and 43% annually to NT$365 million in the second quarter, for a 17% revenue contribution. And wafer level post passivation interconnection (WLPPI) services raked in NT$156 million, up 17% on quarter and 30% on year and commanding 7% of total second-quarter revenues, according to Chen.

In terms of deployments in new products and services, Chen said Xintec is set to enter small-volume production of MEMS components for TWS devices in the fourth quarter of 2022, and will also start mass production of 12-inch PPI process for optical sensors in early 2023.

Xintec has terminated a traditional 12-inch CSP production line, and will focus more on 12-inch PPI (post passivation interconnection) process for niche-market devices, Chen added.