Asustek sees inventory swell to over NT$200 billion

Asustek Computer held over NT$200 billion (US$6.67 billion) worth of inventory in the second quarter of 2022, when its net profits fell over 80% sequentially, according to the PC and motherboard vendor.

Asustek now believes that inventory will not be cleared until mid-2023, which is longer than previously estimated.

IC design houses revealed that high inventories and low demand are impacting distributors, brands, foundries, components, and upstream semiconductors alike, with PC companies being hit particularly hard.

Global factors have caused demand for consumer electronics, such as notebook computers, desktop computers, and mobile phones, to slow significantly. PC-related companies like Acer that rely on PCs for revenue are expected to see operating performance in 2022 and 2023 return to pre-pandemic levels.

Acer's second-quarter performance saw profits fall to the lowest in nearly eight quarters and inventory levels rise to NT$63.44 billion. Combined brand revenue totaled NT$115.21 billion for an on-quarter decrease of 9.97% and on-year decrease of 4.29%. Gross margin amounted to 12.2% for an on-quarter decline of 6.47% and on-year decline of 9.23%. Operating profit fell 1.7% with recognized foreign exchange loss reaching nearly NT$700 million. Net profit after tax was only close to NT$1.9 billion, far less from NT$10.43 billion in the first quarter and NT$11.37 billion in the same period in 2021.

Sluggish PC buying sentiment has canceled out the effects of the second-quarter peak season, but Acer believes the second quarter will be its lowest of the year. Third-quarter revenue is expected to remain flat or increase slightly with PC season growth of 15-20% and component growth up to 5%.

Both Asustek and Acer saw second-quarter profits take a significant dive. Asustek's inventory swelled to NT$206.19 billion in the second quarter, a NT$12.8 billion increase over the first quarter and 59% increase on year. Inventory turnover days reached 180 days, higher than the 154 days in the first quarter and 114 days during the same period in 2021.