Acer July revenues hit 29-month low

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.459 billion (US$585 million) for July, the lowest monthly level since March 2020 with a decrease of 43.58% on month and 33.11% on year, according to the company.
Non-PC products and LCD monitors took up 26.6% of the consolidated revenues.
Acer posted consolidated revenues of NT$168.179 billion for January-July, slipping 5.22% on year.
Acer gaming notebooks occupied 29% of the Latin America market in the first half of 2022, ranking first among all brands, Acer cited GfK as indicating, adding that the market share was 57% in the Bazil market and 31% in the Colombia market.
In a bid to strengthen gaming-related business operations, Acer will have Acer Gaming, its subsidiary, invest NT$642.04 million for a stake of up to 55% in Winking Entertainment, a China-based studio for outsourced artwork and game development.
Acer has released second-quarter 2022 financial report, with marketing expenses of NT$4.078 billion growing 0.47% on quarter and 10.25% on year as well as a total inventory value of NT$63.442 billion at the end of the quarter dropping 0.65% from a quarter ago.
Acer: Financial report, 2Q22 (NT$b)
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
1H22 amount
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
72.322
(7.73%)
(9.35%)
150.700
(0.42%)
Gross margin
11.06%
down 0.24pp
down 0.96pp
11.18%
down 0.65pp
Operating profit
2.174
(25.40%)
(45.36%)
5.088
(25.01%)
Net profit
1.724
(22.83%)
(40.47%)
3.959
(29.80%)
Net EPS (NT$)
0.57
1.32
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2022