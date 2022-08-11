中文網
    Taipei
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Acer July revenues hit 29-month low

    Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.459 billion (US$585 million) for July, the lowest monthly level since March 2020 with a decrease of 43.58% on month and 33.11% on year, according to the company.

    Non-PC products and LCD monitors took up 26.6% of the consolidated revenues.

    Acer posted consolidated revenues of NT$168.179 billion for January-July, slipping 5.22% on year.

    Acer gaming notebooks occupied 29% of the Latin America market in the first half of 2022, ranking first among all brands, Acer cited GfK as indicating, adding that the market share was 57% in the Bazil market and 31% in the Colombia market.

    In a bid to strengthen gaming-related business operations, Acer will have Acer Gaming, its subsidiary, invest NT$642.04 million for a stake of up to 55% in Winking Entertainment, a China-based studio for outsourced artwork and game development.

    Acer has released second-quarter 2022 financial report, with marketing expenses of NT$4.078 billion growing 0.47% on quarter and 10.25% on year as well as a total inventory value of NT$63.442 billion at the end of the quarter dropping 0.65% from a quarter ago.

    Acer: Financial report, 2Q22 (NT$b)

    Amount

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H22 amount

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    72.322

    (7.73%)

    (9.35%)

    150.700

    (0.42%)

    Gross margin

    11.06%

    down 0.24pp

    down 0.96pp

    11.18%

    down 0.65pp

    Operating profit

    2.174

    (25.40%)

    (45.36%)

    5.088

    (25.01%)

    Net profit

    1.724

    (22.83%)

    (40.47%)

    3.959

    (29.80%)

    Net EPS (NT$)

    0.57

    1.32

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2022

