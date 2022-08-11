Acer July revenues hit 29-month low

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.459 billion (US$585 million) for July, the lowest monthly level since March 2020 with a decrease of 43.58% on month and 33.11% on year, according to the company.

Non-PC products and LCD monitors took up 26.6% of the consolidated revenues.

Acer posted consolidated revenues of NT$168.179 billion for January-July, slipping 5.22% on year.

Acer gaming notebooks occupied 29% of the Latin America market in the first half of 2022, ranking first among all brands, Acer cited GfK as indicating, adding that the market share was 57% in the Bazil market and 31% in the Colombia market.

In a bid to strengthen gaming-related business operations, Acer will have Acer Gaming, its subsidiary, invest NT$642.04 million for a stake of up to 55% in Winking Entertainment, a China-based studio for outsourced artwork and game development.

Acer has released second-quarter 2022 financial report, with marketing expenses of NT$4.078 billion growing 0.47% on quarter and 10.25% on year as well as a total inventory value of NT$63.442 billion at the end of the quarter dropping 0.65% from a quarter ago.

Acer: Financial report, 2Q22 (NT$b) Amount Q/Q Y/Y 1H22 amount Y/Y Consolidated revenues 72.322 (7.73%) (9.35%) 150.700 (0.42%) Gross margin 11.06% down 0.24pp down 0.96pp 11.18% down 0.65pp Operating profit 2.174 (25.40%) (45.36%) 5.088 (25.01%) Net profit 1.724 (22.83%) (40.47%) 3.959 (29.80%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.57 1.32

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2022