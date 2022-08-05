中文網
    Taipei
    Asustek, Intel jointly unveil 5G AI Ready Platform

    Monica Chen, New Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Asustek Computer and its affiliate Taiwan Web Service (TWS) have launched a 5G AI Ready Platform in cooperation with Intel and Taiwan Mobile, looking to integrate AI, 5G and edge computing applications and help Taiwan's small and medium-size enterprises boost competitiveness.

    Asustek said the platform is Taiwan's first highly cloud-network integrated enterprise private network service. Through TWS' OneAI tool, Intel's oneAPI and Taiwan Mobile's high-speed/frequency 5G private network, the platform can combine AIHPC, 5G private network and AI edge computing into a ready-to-use cloud solutions covering infrastructure, advanced communications, information security and smart applications, helping users save huge development costs.

    Asustek chief operating officer Joe Hsieh said the 5G AI cloud-network integrated solutions enabled by the four-party cooperation deal realize the last mile of the AIoT vertical field, providing enterprises and startups with high-speed AI services.

    Hsieh stressed that Asustek has been keen to combine AIHPC high-speed computing power, cloud services, smart IoT devices and servers to support applications in smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart cities and other related fields. The company looks forward to cooperating with more partners to accelerate 5G applications with its AI cloud resources, he added.

    Meanwhile, Steven Long, Intel general manager of Asia-Pacific and Japan region, said the 5G AI Ready Platform will play a crucial role in Taiwan's digital transformation forward, helping users and software developers easily develop, validate and deploy their projects with greater efficiency and readiness.

    He continued that the network is becoming increasingly heterogeneous, programmable and flexible and will see more software-defined development, with multiple edge computing applications looming.

    Long stressed that Intel believes its technological capabilities lie not only in hardware, as software-oriented Intel FlexRAN and Intel oneAPI, as well as the OpenVINO toolkit would enable developers to have a common software platform where they can build their solutions.

