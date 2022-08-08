TSMC's future R&D initiatives revealed in VLSI Symposium

The world's largest semiconductor foundry service provider, TSMC, shared innovations beyond its current roadmaps to illustrate technology innovation at system and product level, and said collective efforts from the technology community will provide solutions to realize visions that transform industries such as healthcare, automotives, finance and retail.

TSMC SVP of Research and Development YJ Mii, speaking at the plenary session of the VLSI Symposium on Technology and Circuits with the title "Semiconductor Innovations, from Device to System," said 5G, AI and their applications spurred huge processing demand of the data and pushing innovations to scale semiconductor tech innovations from the entire stack - from device to system.

The abstract of the paper shared by TSMC on its website emphasized, "As the fast-expanding new applications in 5G, AI, ADAS, AR/VR and robotics continue to propel the demand for data-centric products and services, future generations of semiconductor technology will require innovations across the entire stack - from material and device to design infrastructure, architecture and system."

Researchers have predicted 75% of the data processing will happen at the edge by the year 2025. As 5G enables low latency and high-speed data transmission, there will be a digital data boom for HPC, as one single internet user will each day generate 1.5GB, while each autonomous car produces 4TB, and one smart factory 1PB of data. "Over the past 10 years, the demand for data processing has increased 300k times," Mii said, adding the trend ultimately requires advances in semiconductor technologies to provide robust computing power as well as energy-efficient solutions.

Mii showcased innovations brought by AMD in HPC with its 7nm 2nd generation EPYC chip, doubling computing performance while cutting power consumption by half, compared to its 14nm 1st generation version.

And with smartphone, MediaTek 4nm 5G Dimensity 9000 was used as an example to show how innovation can deliver 50% better performance, 1.5X download speed, and cut power consumption by 25%, compared with its 5G Dimensity 1200 chip, built on 6nm technology.

Design technology co-optimization (DTCO) in circuit designs, accompanied with the use of a variety of materials and device innovations, helped TSMC to design smaller, faster and greener products. Mii's presentation showed that with the same core area, logic density will increase by 1.83X if the technology is pushed to 5nm from 7nm and improve another 1.6X by further pushing towards 3nm. Energy saving will improve by 21% and 30%, respectively.

New technologies such as contact over active gate, single diffusion breaks, fin depopulation and various self-aligned features are applied, and DTCO is not exclusive to logic. Analog transistors will also benefit from efficiency brought by DTCO, and this benefit is expected to continue in future nodes, said Mii.

Besides the innovations in EUV semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Mii said the transistor architecture is also transitioning from FinFET to nanosheet, while CFET is likely to be the candidate for future evolution. Nanosheet transistors have better channel control compared to FinFET, translating to lower VDD operation of SRAM, which reduce power consumption. "Beyond CFET, we have made major breakthrough in 2D materials and 1D carbon nanotube, among others," said Mii, referring to progress beyond silicon.

CFET will improve density scaling by 1.5X-2X from nanosheet transistor by inverter scaling of stacking NMOS and PMOS. However, many new processes and materials need to be invented to realize the promise of CFET, according to Mii, citing challenges such as high aspect ratio etch, low-resistant metal gap fill, gate isolation, multiple vertical interconnect, etc.

Mii also introduced two novel semimetal materials - bismuth (Bi) and antimony (Sb) for 2D transistors, which show the characteristics of low contact resistance, high on-state current, and enhanced thermal stability. TSMC's innovative airgap approach and metal RIE architecture also achieved 20-30% reduction in metal line-to-line capacitance to improve interconnect performance. Other exploration for new material innovations continues, including a new conductor material to mitigate copper interconnect line resistance challenges.

TSMC is developing a high NA EUV scanner, patterning solution and infrastructures for future processing nodes (below N3).

On the system level, TSMC innovates in areas such as 3D advanced packaging supporting chip stacking and heterogenous integration to remove memory bandwidth bottleneck to increase system throughput.

Tech scaling beyond chip level at the TSMC 3D Fabric platform is enhancing memory bandwidth, higher energy efficiency and better performance, allowing engineers to look beyond chips and move into integrating chiplets into systems. "System with multiple chips packaged together will play an increasingly more important role," said Mii.

Mii pointed out that TSMC's 3DIC package/chip design co-optimization focuses on three main issues, including modularization to simplify design flows for all package types, hierarchical timing analysis to mitigate exponential multi-die process corners, as well as hierarchical thermal analysis to balance runtime and accuracy.

As 3DIC ushers in a new era of system integration, where more transistors and more memories and more chiplets are integrated and optimized to enable a more energy-efficient compute at unprecedented scale, Mii firmly believes that system integration is the future.

Progresses in transistors, emerging memory, system-level integrations, as well as end-to-end optimization in technology, system, circuit, architecture, system and software, added by energy reduction and thermal management, will be the collective challenges for human beings to figure out how to innovate so as to harness the benefit of the truly exciting technologies, said Mii.

TSMC SVP of R&D YJ Mii at the VLSI Symposium on Technology and Circuits

Photo: DIGITIMES