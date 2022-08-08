中文網
    Taipei
    Mon, Aug 8, 2022
    TSMC to see Apple orders generate over NT$500 billion in 2022
    2h 5min ago
    Wistron conservative about notebook shipments in 3Q22
    2h 11min ago
    Qisda to step up production in Vietnam
    2h 20min ago
    Cooling module makers growing presence in automotive electronics sector
    2h 23min ago
    GSEO, Calin Tech gearing up for AR/VR products
    2h 37min ago
    Hua Hong to raise CNY18 billion from SSE listing
    2h 43min ago
    HTC reports lackluster sales for July
    2h 53min ago
    IC design houses striving to clear inventory by end-2022
    2h 54min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Alltop, Hu Lane, China Fineblanking enter China EV supply chains

    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: AFP

    Connector maker Alltop Technology, car-use connector maker Hu Lane Associate, and precision stamping part maker China Fineblanking Technology have cut into or are poised to cut into supply chains for China-based electric vehicle (EV) vendors, according to industry sources.

    Alltop has supplied China-based EV-use battery makers Contemporary Amperex Technology and BYD with connectors used in power management systems, the sources said.

    Hu Lane has become a supplier of connectors used in EVs and ICE (internal combustion engine) cars for China-based automakers and has shipped connectors used in electric scooters, the sources noted.

    China Fineblanking is an exclusive supplier of base parts of EV-use high-voltage switches for a US-based EV vendor and has supplied parts of door locks and seats for other EV vendors, the sources indicated. Besides, the company has obtained orders from China-based EV vendors NIO, XPeng Motors and Neta and is in talks about orders with another China-based EV vendor BYD Auto, the sources said.

    The three Taiwan-based makers rely a great deal on supply chains for China-based EV vendors because EVs in use in China take up 61% of global total and China-based EV vendors are actively tapping overseas markets, the sources indicated. For example, BYD Auto will initially deliver its EV models in the Germany and Sweden markets in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will do so in the Japan market in 2023, the sources noted.

    Categories
    IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    Alltop Technology Auto components battery China electric vehicle Hu Lane Supply
    Companies
    Alltop Technology Hu Lane Associate
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
