Alltop, Hu Lane, China Fineblanking enter China EV supply chains

Connector maker Alltop Technology, car-use connector maker Hu Lane Associate, and precision stamping part maker China Fineblanking Technology have cut into or are poised to cut into supply chains for China-based electric vehicle (EV) vendors, according to industry sources.

Alltop has supplied China-based EV-use battery makers Contemporary Amperex Technology and BYD with connectors used in power management systems, the sources said.

Hu Lane has become a supplier of connectors used in EVs and ICE (internal combustion engine) cars for China-based automakers and has shipped connectors used in electric scooters, the sources noted.

China Fineblanking is an exclusive supplier of base parts of EV-use high-voltage switches for a US-based EV vendor and has supplied parts of door locks and seats for other EV vendors, the sources indicated. Besides, the company has obtained orders from China-based EV vendors NIO, XPeng Motors and Neta and is in talks about orders with another China-based EV vendor BYD Auto, the sources said.

The three Taiwan-based makers rely a great deal on supply chains for China-based EV vendors because EVs in use in China take up 61% of global total and China-based EV vendors are actively tapping overseas markets, the sources indicated. For example, BYD Auto will initially deliver its EV models in the Germany and Sweden markets in the fourth quarter of 2022 and will do so in the Japan market in 2023, the sources noted.