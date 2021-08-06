Opportunities of Taiwanese ICT suppliers in EV

Electric vehicles (EVs) are in rapid development. The EV industry, which has no gas engines and heavily involves technology, is a completely different battlefield compared with the traditional car industry. Threatened by Tesla's smashing success and popularity, the car manufacturing and software developers are all eager to make themselves part of the new mobile industry.

The Rise of EV

In 2020, car sales took a toll from the worldwide pandemic. According to DIGITIMES Research, the world's car sales, compared to 2019, decreased 18.1% in 2020, dropping from 83 million cars to 68 million cars. Car sales recovered in 2021 as demand and consumption bounced back, but were stifled by a shortage of semiconductors for cars.

Statistics showed that in 2020, electric car sales grew 43% on year, rising to 3.15 million cars. EU, China, and the US contributed the most to the increase.

The policies to develop electric cars in the EU, China and the US will bring the world's estimated sales of EVs to 4.7 million cars in 2021. In addition, these countries also plan to ban gasoline-powered cars starting from 2025-2035, which makes the estimated sales reach around 18 million cars in 2025, with a market penetration rate of over 20%.

The rise of the EV industry is creating new markets, new business models, and is reconstructing the global car supply chain. EV's technology and networking features have attracted ICT and tech giants to be part of this new industry. The EV's new supply chain is under fast development, which gives the traditional carmakers great pressure to secure their market share.

Taiwanese suppliers in the EV supply chain

Following Tesla, electric car startups like Fisker, Faraday Future, XPeng, NIO; traditional car makers like Volkswagen, General Motor, Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan, and service software developers and technology companies including Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, and Apple have swarmed to develop EV. Consumer electronics vendor Xiaomi also invested billions of dollars into EV development.

Having a leading ICT supply chain and a number of the past Tesla's key supply chain partners in Taiwan, Taiwanese suppliers are highly interested in being part of the EV industry, despite the lack of support from the market and brands. However, now it's been too late and impractical for Taiwan's small suppliers to try to get in touch with these EV brands. Only by joining force or forming a big alliance can Taiwan's small suppliers stand on equal levels with them.

EV components

The structure of an electric car is simpler than an ICE car, with 37% fewer components and parts. According to DIGITIMES Research, the main differences between the two types of cars are engine/motor, drivetrain/transmission systems, and electronics/electrical components.

While ICE engines and transmissions are much more complex, electric cars, compared to traditional ICE cars, are highly digitized and systematic, however, they are not the specialty of Taiwanese suppliers. On the contrary, in the car body, as well as in the fields of electrical equipment and electronic components that require the ICT industry to process a large amount of the information and digital signals, Taiwanese companies have the opportunity to further gain more market share.

For motors, there are China Steel Corporation's motor electrical steel, Fukuta Motor's stator rotor, Hota's reduction gear, and Delta Electronics' powertrain system; for electronics, there are semiconductors, Pegatron's central control system, Quanta's electric control unit, AU Optronics' car panel, Asia Optical's automotive lens; for other assortments of fasteners, car parts, and component, Eson, CFTC, Cub Elecparts, Tung Thih Electronics, Foxlink, BizLink, All Top, Hu Lane Associate, etc. For the charging system, there are KS Terminals and Phi Hong.

Many suppliers have already partnered with EV makers like General Motors and BMW.

From making components to developing systems

Once verified by clients, traditional car parts suppliers are their trusted partners almost permanently unless the safety of the products were questionable. However, for electric car parts, suppliers need the topmost technologies or special features to attract clients. Therefore, competition between suppliers and the price pressure from clients are increasingly high as more and more EV makers emerge. In light of that, suppliers are willing to develop modules and systems for electric cars or to collaborate with their clients.

Developing modules, systems, or subsystems is much more difficult than manufacturing components, especially core subsystems like batteries, motors, and control units. Suppliers usually need to spend a massive amount of time and R&D investment before obtaining the client's verification. Small to medium-sized suppliers are unlikely to make this work.

Delta Electronics, for example, has finally reached a good stage of powertrain modules and subsystem development in recent years. While the subsystem has already taken years to develop, the company does not expect to have a complete system until 2025. After ten years of developing their EV technologies, Delta's EV business is still in the red. The persistence is rarely found in other suppliers.

Car software

But Taiwanese suppliers still see other opportunities beyond supplying hardware, such as car applications.

Along with the EV industry development, connected driving, autonomous driving, shared rides, and electric cars (together known as CASE) are also on the rise. Software to electric cars is just like software to smartphones. According to industrial sources, software plays an equally crucial role as the car parts in the EV industry, as EV-related services and system upgrades will be provided and completed on the Internet and clouds. The demand for over-the-air services, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and other car applications also come with the EV development.

Owing to the development of autonomous driving, more and more electric cars and other vehicles have become part of shared mobility. In addition, the electrification and digitization of EVs are changing the whole auto-making supply chain - from manufacturing to aftersales and maintenance. EV-related vehicle services extend from the vehicle itself to the driver, covering the driver's behavior and demand from before the drive, during the drive, and after the drive.

Most of the Taiwanese companies can only supply components due to the lack of support from the market and brands. However, the process of electrifying and digitizing cars provides great opportunities for Taiwan's suppliers. The EV industry is a new industry. If suppliers only try to compete by cost reduction or hardware upgrade, they could miss out on the next blue ocean market.