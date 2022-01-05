CFTC upbeat about 1Q22

Precision stamping part maker China Fineblanking Technology (CFTC) is optimistic about business in first-quarter 2022 though it is historically an off season, as previously deferred shipments and new products will be delivered during the period, according to the company.

Deferred shipments are mainly for car-use components and VCM (voice coil motor) plates, CFTC said.

CFTC said it has developed several new product items, including components used in new energy cars, gear boxes of trucks and industrial hydraulic pumps, and began small-volume shipments in fourth-quarter 2021 and will begin large-volume shipments in first-quarter 2022.

For VCM plates, Western Digital, Seagate Technology, Toshiba are reportedly CFTC's main clients.

CFTC said global demand for high-end hard disk drives used in datacenters and servers will steadily rise.

Because of increases in materials and transportation costs, CFTC said it is negotiating price hikes with clients.

FTTC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$249.3 million (US$8.9 million) for December, increasing 4.94% sequentially but decreasing 2.37% year-on-year, and those of NT$2.644 billion for 2021 grew 14.54%.

CFTC headquarters in central Taiwan

Photo: Company