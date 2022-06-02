中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Jun 2, 2022
    20:42
    mostly cloudy
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    EV chip costs may exceed battery costs, says China car vendor

    Nuying Huang, Taipei; Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: AFP

    With Bosch and other tier-one suppliers looking to negotiate higher chip prices with customers, the cost of electric vehicle (EV) chips may exceed that of batteries, according to China-based WM Motor Technology.

    Industry sources suggested that EV makers are currently troubled by constant material price hikes, component shortages, as well as environmental factors that may erode consumers' ability to purchase new vehicles. The sources said that EV demand is likely to drop if EV prices continue to rise to reflect production costs.

    Analyzing WM Motor CEO Freeman Shen's recent remark that EV chip costs may surpass battery costs, the sources said that lithium batteries on average cost about 10 times more than automotive chips, so that Shen was likely referring to the costs of products that use ICs rather than the chips themselves.

    The sources also noted that competition for materials and components is more heated in China than in other countries. As a result, China EV makers may be facing a different set of circumstances than their foreign peers, the sources said.

    Demand for smart vehicle functionalities in China is also different from that in other markets, the sources continued. China, for example, has the highest LiDAR adoption rate in the world, while other countries are seeing lower adoption rates due to high LiDAR costs and low number of Level 3 autonomous vehicles, the sources pointed out.

    As the costs of automotive chips and batteries continue to increase, EV makers are worried that some customers may cancel their orders due to rising EV prices. Currently, China-based EV makers NIO, XPeng, Li Auto, and WM Motor are all facing component shortages, while BYD remains relatively unaffected thanks to its own chip and battery manufacturing plants.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    Auto components Automotive IC battery Bosch China price vehicle
    Related stories
    May 27
    Bosch reportedly bargaining price hikes with automakers
    Mar 25
    EV makers squeezed by material price hikes
    Mar 25
    EV prices in China increase due to inflation and chip crunch
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 31, 15:08
    ASUS Tinker Board features excellent computing power and strong supply chain to satisfy industrial automation and commercial markets
    Tuesday 31 May 2022
    MEAN WELL introduces 3+N System Solutions - first focusing on smart lighting control
    Friday 27 May 2022
    Empower manufacturing with AI: Into new era of smart manufacturing with collective wisdom
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Jun 2, 12:34
    Macronix expands automotive NOR flash market presence
    Thursday 2 June 2022
    EV chip costs may exceed battery costs, says China car vendor
    Thursday 2 June 2022
    Research Insight: Infineon SiC products aim at auto, industrial applications
    Thursday 2 June 2022
    China to boost car sales with new stimulus