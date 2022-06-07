Taiwan seeks to lower dependence on China rare earth minerals

Several research teams in Taiwan are studying ways to improve material properties to help the country lower its dependence on rare earth minerals imported from China.

In response to the rapid expansion of the semiconductor industry, Taiwan's cabinet in 2021 announced that semiconductor companies in southern Taiwan will begin R&D and production of high-value semiconductor materials.

In an over NT$100 million (US$3.42 million) R&D project for 2022, the Material and Chemical Research Laboratories (MCL) of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) will develop technologies related to high insulating encapsulant, silicon carbide (SiC) power module, aluminum-scandium alloy target, and high purity semi-insulating carbide.

ITRI expects that compound semiconductors will be in high demand for telecommunications, power, and optical applications. It said performance improvement of material properties is needed for automotive electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), high-frequency telecommunications, wireless infrastructure, and large power conversion systems.

ITRI said the R&D project aims to develop technologies related to compound semiconductor materials in Taiwan to help the country reduce its dependence on materials imports.

Since most rare earth minerals used for EV batteries as well as aerospace and defense products are controlled by China, Taiwan could see development of its strategic material technologies significantly slow down if it loses access to China's rare earths.

As a result, ITRI plans to regenerate high-quality rare earth powder from waste materials through extraction and purification to satisfy upstream materials needs for Taiwan's green energy and semiconductor industries. ITRI is targeting to replace 30% of imported rare earths with regenerated minerals.

With limited natural resources, Taiwan is lagging behind Japan, Germany, and other industrialized countries in terms of chemical material technologies, but it has managed to narrow the gap in recent years. While Taiwan relies heavily on imported semiconductor materials, it has the capability to produce display panel materials locally.

Taiwan, which produces 230 million panels every year, has been affected by Chinese panel makers' price cuts of large-sized panels. Taiwan-based panel makers have seen their global market share drop from 40% to 25%.

A report by ITRI MCL suggests that there are currently over 500,000 tonnes of retired large-sized panel products globally, and that the number will exceed one million tonnes by 2030 if the current trend continues.

A key focus of Taiwan's development plan in promoting six core strategic industries is to develop recyclable panel materials and green manufacturing processes. ITRI believes that green panel technologies will be a new blue-ocean market for Taiwan. It suggested that recyclable materials and related manufacturing processes should be integrated into panel design to complete the recycling loop.

Based on the Taiwanese government's public-funded research, although 5G private networks can be used for autonomous vehicles, smart factories, smart cities, and IoT applications, most telecommunications service providers are still adopting non-standalone (NSA) architecture, which may not be able to support applications that require low latency, wide bandwidth, and high service reliability.

From a supply chain perspective, Taiwan should start producing mmWave materials and system integration packaging materials to become a key global supplier of 5G materials, components, and modules, the research suggested.