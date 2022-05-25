中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    NXP soon to roll out new-gen 5nm automotive processor

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Kurt Sievers, president and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, said during his keynote at Computex 2022 that the company is about to complete the development of its new-generation automotive processor built using TSMC's 5nm process technology.

    NXP is already teaming up with TSMC to volume produce radar and vehicle network processors, fabricated using TSMC's 16nm FinFET process technology, said Sievers. NXP's S32G2 vehicle networking processors serve as high-performance ASIL D safety processors in advanced driver assistance and autonomous drive systems.

    Again with its foundry partner TSMC, NXP is developing its new-generation high-performance automotive processor platform, Sievers indicated. Using TSMC's 5nm process, NXP's offerings will address a wide variety of functions and workloads, such as connected cockpits, high-performance domain controllers, autonomous driving, advanced networking, hybrid propulsion control and integrated chassis management.

    NXP will soon kick off volume production of its 5nm automotive SoCs, Sievers noted.

    Working with TSMC has enabled NXP to be among the world's top automotive chip vendors, Sievers added.

    In addition, Sievers said NXP is in collaboration with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). NXP's S32G series of automotive processors will power the Model C series of electric RVs rolled out by Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, a joint venture between Foxconn and Yulon Motor, according to Sievers.

    NXP is also collaborating with Compal Electronics in the development of develop 5G small-cell base stations, Sievers indicated. Other NXP's Taiwan-based ecosystem partners include Delta, Inventec, Quanta Computer, Wistron and Wistron NeWeb.

