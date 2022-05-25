中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, May 26, 2022
    01:46
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Artilux intros GeSi sensor solution for TWS devices
    3h 29min ago
    IDMs, IC design gearing up for AIoT market growth
    3h 48min ago
    Smartphone sales in Taiwan remain weak
    4h 42min ago
    BOE unlikely to be excluded from Apple OLED panels supply chain
    5h ago
    China MEMS sensor companies eyeing bigger global presence
    5h 52min ago
    Micron to start installing EUV fab tools at Taiwan plant in end-2022
    6h 4min ago
    Taiwan pure-play foundries on track to post record revenues in 2022
    6h 7min ago
    Acer warns of worsening inflation in 2H22
    6h 8min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Manpower crunch becoming new normal for semiconductor sector, says ASE chair

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    ASE Technology chairman Jason Chang. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Labor and talent shortages will become a new normal for the semiconductor industry, and how to leverage AI, automation and systematization technologies to address diverse market needs is emerging as a new challenge for semiconductor players, according to Jason Chang, chairman of ASE Technology.

    Chang said in his latest business operation report to company shareholders that ASE Technology experienced a fruitful year in 2021, with its revenues, gross margins and earnings per share for the year all beating projections despite the impacts of the US revising its Export Administration Regulations (EAR) on semiconductor backend operations.

    The report said besides impressive revenue gains from wirebonding packaging services, the company's testing business doubled on year in 2021 and will continue to grow in 2022. Its automotive chips packaging sales will sustain 2021 growth momentum and are estimated to top US$1.0 billion in 2022, and SiP revenues are expected to exceed US$500 million, bolstered by expanded customer bases.

    Chang also noted that green energy development projects by the government and enterprises will affect long-term deployments by semiconductor supply chains. He stressed the semiconductor industry will undergo value and supply/demand adjustments, providing more business opportunities than challenges in the process of quantitative and qualitative changes.

    As part of its future development strategy, ASE Technology will continue to enrich its innovation culture and help move semiconductor supply chain towards higher value system integration, highlighting the importance of heterogeneous chips packaging in system integration and innovation while sharpening the capability to integrate IC design side to materialize digital transformation.

    The group will also strive to provide customers with sustainable services, through integrating advanced packaging technology development, as well as equipment and materials procurements among subsidiaries to create synergies in R&D investments, capacity build-up, and gross margins and operating expenses, optimize services to clients and create maximum values and benefits.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Advanced Packaging ASE automation digital transformation semiconductor SiP supply chain wirebonding
    Companies
    Advanced Semiconductor Engineering
    Related stories
    May 16
    Taiwan OSATs embracing more car, industrial IC orders from IDMs
    May 9
    ASE sourcing more aQFN leadframes for Wi-Fi 6/6E/7 SoCs
    Apr 29
    OSAT ASE upbeat about demand for automotive, HPC and network ICs
    Apr 26
    ASE competing with leading foundries, IDMs in advanced packaging segment
    Apr 21
    ASE to complete Chungli factory site expansion in 3Q24
    Apr 20
    ASE gearing up for HPC chip boom
    Apr 15
    ASE capacity utilization to stay high for IDMs, HPC chip vendors
    Related topics
    Trends in industrial computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    DIGITIMES Anniversary Sale
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    May 25, 09:04
    NXP soon to roll out new-gen 5nm automotive processor
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    Safe autonomous transportation with edge AI: Q&A with Invision AI CEO and founder Karim Ali
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    IC packaging materials lifted by car, industrial needs
    Wednesday 25 May 2022
    Thailand incentivizes ICT and auto suppliers