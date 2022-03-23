中文網
    Samsung Display adopts Corning Astra Glass for QD panels

    Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: Corning

    Samsung Display (SDC) has adopted Corning-developed Astra Glass as substrates for producing QD (quantum dot) display panels, according to Corning.

    As compared with other display technologies, QD display technology offers wider viewing angles, shorter response time, enhanced color performance and higher efficiency, resulting in better viewing experience, Corning said. SDC-developed QD display panels are expected to be adopted for many new high-end TV and monitor models to be launched in 2022.

    Astra Glass provides the optimal blend of attributes critical for intricate and high-temperature QD manufacturing process which requires two pieces of high-quality display glass. Corning said its current display glass portfolio offers high-performance, pure and thin substrates optimized for advanced and emerging display technologies.

