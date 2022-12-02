Corning unveils Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Corning has unveiled its newest glass innovation, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, as the firm continues to push the boundaries of glass by expanding its Gorilla Glass portfolio.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be applied to mobile phones initially. However, the possibility is high for the new Gorilla Glass to be used in more portable products in the future.

James Hollis, who leads the global sales of Gorilla Glass, disclosed at a product launch in Taipei that the latest addition to the Corning cover glass lineup is currently being evaluated by multiple customers and is expected to reach the market within the next six months.

With a new glass composition, the Victus 2 delivers improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete, the world's most abundantly engineered material, while preserving the scratch resistance of the first-generation Victus, the company said.

Corning's research has shown that 84% of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets - China, India, and the US - cite durability as the number one purchasing consideration behind brand itself.

Today's smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% than they were four years ago, increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage, Corning noted.

In lab tests, Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less.

According to Corning, Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than eight billion devices by more than 45 major brands.