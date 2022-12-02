中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 2, 2022
    16:10
    light rain
    21°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Corning unveils Gorilla Glass Victus 2

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    James Hollis, head of global sales for Corning Gorilla Glass, presents Victus 2. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Corning has unveiled its newest glass innovation, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, as the firm continues to push the boundaries of glass by expanding its Gorilla Glass portfolio.

    Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be applied to mobile phones initially. However, the possibility is high for the new Gorilla Glass to be used in more portable products in the future.

    James Hollis, who leads the global sales of Gorilla Glass, disclosed at a product launch in Taipei that the latest addition to the Corning cover glass lineup is currently being evaluated by multiple customers and is expected to reach the market within the next six months.

    With a new glass composition, the Victus 2 delivers improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete, the world's most abundantly engineered material, while preserving the scratch resistance of the first-generation Victus, the company said.

    Corning's research has shown that 84% of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets - China, India, and the US - cite durability as the number one purchasing consideration behind brand itself.

    Today's smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% than they were four years ago, increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage, Corning noted.

    In lab tests, Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less.

    According to Corning, Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than eight billion devices by more than 45 major brands.

    Categories
    Display components Displays + photonics
    Tags
    Corning glass Gorilla glass Victus
    Related stories
    Nov 4
    US can choke Chinese OLED production if tech war spills into the panel industry
    Oct 27
    Corning 3Q22 sales decline 4%
    Jul 28
    Corning expects shipment volume decline for display technologies lineup in 3Q22
    May 30
    LCD to stay mainstream: Q&A with Andrew Beck, director of Worldwide Commercial Operations for Corning Display
    Apr 27
    Corning reports strong 1Q22 sales
    Mar 23
    Samsung Display adopts Corning Astra Glass for QD panels
    PXPay Plus Can Fully Focus on its Core Business.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 30, 10:37
    HealthcareEXPO TW 2022: Wincomm exhibits endoscopy AI and telehealth solutions with partners
    Monday 28 November 2022
    Modern desktop and innovation
    Thursday 24 November 2022
    With years of experience in medical power markets, Asian Power Devices showcases new products at CMEF 2022
    Tuesday 22 November 2022
    Fusion Worldwide named Outstanding International Branded Distributor
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 2, 11:38
    Tesla expands vehicle lineup with delivery of Semi truck
    Friday 2 December 2022
    Hoping to become partner of North American supply chain, Foxconn prioritizes competitiveness
    Friday 2 December 2022
    Taiwan, Japan include hydrogen energy in net zero carbon emission in 2050, say CHEM and Mitsubishi Taiwan
    Friday 2 December 2022
    Profet AI takes bridgehead in Japan, focusing on automotives and manufacturing