中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Mon, Mar 14, 2022
    17:02
    mostly clear
    26°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    BOE to produce smartphone-use 2-stack tandem OLED panels

    Daniel Chiang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: AFP

    China-based BOE Technology will produce smartphone-use OLED panels in 2-stack tandem structure on a trial basis for China-based vendor Honor in the second half of 2022, according to South Korea-based The Elec.

    OLED panels in 2-stack tandem structure have twofold brightness and fourfold life service as compared with OLED panels in single-stack structure. If used in smartphones, OLED panels in 2-stack tandem structure could save power consumption by 30%.

    Samsung Display has been in R&D of OLED panels in 2-stack tandem structure and targets use in iPad, accoridng the report. So far, only LG Display has begun to produce OLED panels in 2-stack tandem structure for use in automotive displays.

    Categories
    Display panel Displays + photonics
    Tags
    BOE BOE Technology China OLED
    Related stories
    Feb 18
    BOE Technology dominates global January-September 2021 panel revenues
    Feb 7
    BOE Technology aims to supply iPhone Pro-use LTPO flexible OLED panels in 2023
    Jan 13
    BOE Technology, CSOT expanding production capacities for IT-, car-use panels
    Oct 22
    Visionox, BOE, CSOT score points in OLED
    Aug 20
    BOE Technology, Visionox Technology expanding OLED panel capacities
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 10, 10:31
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Wednesday 9 March 2022
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 14, 15:22
    China's automakers seek in-house chip production
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Qualcomm, BMW and Arriver team up for automated driving software solutions
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Silergy to ramp up PMIC shipments for car, server applications in 2H22
    Monday 14 March 2022
    Tesla orders surge 100% in some areas of US