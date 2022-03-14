BOE to produce smartphone-use 2-stack tandem OLED panels

China-based BOE Technology will produce smartphone-use OLED panels in 2-stack tandem structure on a trial basis for China-based vendor Honor in the second half of 2022, according to South Korea-based The Elec.

OLED panels in 2-stack tandem structure have twofold brightness and fourfold life service as compared with OLED panels in single-stack structure. If used in smartphones, OLED panels in 2-stack tandem structure could save power consumption by 30%.

Samsung Display has been in R&D of OLED panels in 2-stack tandem structure and targets use in iPad, accoridng the report. So far, only LG Display has begun to produce OLED panels in 2-stack tandem structure for use in automotive displays.