    Taipei
    Mon, Mar 21, 2022
    ABF substrate suppliers continue to see customers queue for capacity
    56min ago
    NAND flash chipmakers outsource more of controller production
    56min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Elan gearing up to develop automotive ICs

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Taiwan-based Elan Microelectronics, specializing in touchpad controllers for notebook applications, is gearing up to accelerate the development of automotive ICs by gathering all possible resources, seeking to explore the immense business opportunities in the EV market.

    Besides purchasing a 30% stake in Chimei Motor Electronics about a month ago, Elan has newly teamed up with Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC), AU Optronics (AUO), China Motor and many other related makers to form an alliance for automotive AI chips and smart cockpit display module industry sectors, aiming to strengthen international competitiveness in the EV sector.

    Elan chairman Yeh I-hau said at a recent online investors conference that EV will be a market segment with a very good opportunity for Taiwan, as its unique application environments and industrial structures will sharpen its competitive edges in international markets despite still low rankings in its total car demand and output.

    Yeh stressed that the new industry alliance is designed to integrate upstream and downstream players in the automotive electronics domain to boost competitiveness and build comprehensive standard protocols for car electronics products within three years, allowing more small-and medium-sized ICT firms to cut into the EV and new energy vehicle markets.

    Elan and its affiliates have fielded over 200 engineers into the automotive electronics sector so far, Yeh noted, adding that Elan develops SoCs, TDDIs and panel DDIs needed for automotive image processing, and its subsidiaries handle AI algorithms and front-end sensing modules, while its re-invested Chimei Motor Electronics serves as an application outlet for their automotive chip solutions and provides software and hardware integration technology.

    Yeh disclosed that automotive electronics products contribute around NT$30 million (US$1.057 million) to the company a month, and its annual revenues from the segment will have a chance to double in 2023 after volume production of new automotive chip offerings kicks off in the fourth quarter of 2022.

    Elan has reported its 2021 revenues rose 21.4% on year to NT$18.33 billion on strong demand for notebooks amid the pandemic-induced remote work and learning trends. Net earnings for the year jumped 57% on year reaching NT$5.1 billion.

