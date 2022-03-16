中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Mar 17, 2022
    01:54
    partly cloudy
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    T-Global
    Sponsored
    Memory module makers gearing up for 5G smart healthcare boom
    3h 7min ago
    Zhen Ding to ramp up production capacity for IC substrates
    3h 11min ago
    Wistron uncertain about notebook demand in 2H22
    5h 13min ago
    Pegatron reportedly to enter production in India starting April
    5h 18min ago
    AUO, affiliates step up deployments for electric vehicles
    5h 22min ago
    Desktop PC and monitor sales to resume growth in 2022, says Wistron
    5h 36min ago
    Notebook chip shortage improving, says Asustek
    5h 49min ago
    Foxconn to embrace strong 1Q22
    5h 50min ago
    Home Tech IT + CE

    Russia-Ukraine war impacting world economy, especially IT industry, says Canalys

    Peng Chen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted the global economy. It has worsened the supply chain crisis, prompting the reallocation of IT products. Economic sanctions on Russia have boosted crypto payments in the country. Moreover, the cybersecurity industry has benefited from the cyber-attacks on both sides.

    Canalys, a Singapore-based technology market analyst firm, recently released an analysis of the impact on the Russia-Ukraine war. The company said the conflict has likely extinguished world-leading technology firms' interests in Russia. In addition, investors and vendors would be highly cautious about investments in Russia from now on.

    According to Canalys, the war's impacts on the world economy are as follows:

    A worse supply chain crisis resulting in the reallocation of IT products

    The conflict has caused oil prices to spike. It is also disrupting the supply of neon gas, which Ukraine produces the most in the world. Since gas is critical to semiconductor manufacture, the situation is likely to bring about further price increases in technology products worldwide.

    In addition, the disturbance of Russia's Trans-Siberian railway is creating shipment delays for Europe. The railway system has become a cost-effective alternative to air freight from Asia.

    Moreover, plenty of technology corporations, including Apple, HP, and TSMC, have stopped shipping or sales in Russia. According to Canalys, these companies may reallocate the IT products to Europe, the Middle East, or Africa to clear sales backlogs.

    Major tech companies that have curtailed Russian operations

    company

    Reaction to the Russia-Ukraine war

    Alphabet

    Suspend all operations in Russia

    Amazon

    Suspend some services in Russia

    Apple

    Suspend all sales in Russia

    Microsoft

    Suspend all operations in Russia

    Meta

    Suspend Russian advertising

    Intel

    Suspend sales of sensitive tech to Russia

    AMD

    Suspend sales of sensitive tech to Russia

    Global Foundries

    Suspend all shipments to Russia

    Nvidia

    Suspend all sales in Russia

    TSMC

    Suspend all shipments to Russia

    Cisco

    Suspend all operations in Russia

    Oracle

    Suspend all operations in Russia

    SAP

    Suspend all sales in Russia

    Ericsson

    Suspend all shipments to Russia

    IBM

    Suspend technology sales to Russia

    HP

    Suspend all shipments to Russia

    Dell

    Suspend all shipments to Russia

    Logitech

    Suspend shipments into Russia

    Panasonic

    Suspend operations in Russia

    Samsung

    Suspend all shipments to Russia

    ASUS

    Donating NT$30 million (US$1.05 million) to the Disaster Relief Foundation and said its shipments have been at a standstill

    Source: Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute, compiled by DIGITIMES March 2022

    China-based vendors might benefit from IT market shutdown but position themselves in difficulty

    No China-based technology companies have made announcements about halting their businesses in Russia. Canalys said Russia would turn to China for technology access. Therefore, vendors such as Huawei, which has been sanctioned by the US, might become a winner in this disruption.

    However, enterprises like Lenovo, OPPO, and Xiaomi might find themselves challenging. These companies already have a great presence in the West or plan to grow in Europe or the US. Halting shipments to Russia might help their businesses in the long term, but they would also risk upsetting the Chinese government.

    On March 10, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's first vice prime minister, called on Taiwan-based ASUS to stop doing business in Russia. Four days later, ASUS responded that its shipments to the Russian market have been at a standstill due to the war and the sanctions following. The company also said it will donate NT$30 million (US$1.05 million) to the Disaster Relief Foundation to contribute to relief efforts.

    According to DIGITIMES reporting, many Asia-based major IT manufacturers have not implemented sanctions on Russia not because they are worried about the possible retaliation from the country. Instead, the companies are more concerned about the pushback from the Chinese government and its hundreds of millions of internet users. China's reaction could create a worse scenario for the vendors when compared with that of Russia, which possesses a much smaller mobile phone and PC market.

    In China, there have been cases that global corporations apologized for controversies or indiscreet remarks it made to continue their businesses in the country. As a result, companies which have not said they will stop operations in Russia are likely under pressure unrelated to the war and not in favor of Russia.

    Russia's consumer and B2B channels face a devastating impact

    The Russian market has heavily depended on the public sector and large enterprise spending. According to Canalys, the country is set for a collapse in sales over the next few quarters.

    Technology product prices would spike with the Ruble's ongoing devaluation. At the same time, sanctions on major Russian banks have hit payment systems, including mobile ones like Apple Pay and Google Pay. These situations will seriously limit liquidity in the channel.

    Cybersecurity industry benefits from the conflict

    The Russia-Ukraine war illustrates the role of cyber-warfare in modern conflicts. Russia initiated a set of cyber-attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, financial and government systems. But similar attacks against Russia by Western nations or independent activists have increased, too.

    Cyber-warfare has brought the cybersecurity industry to an ever-important position to counter threats and protect governments, infrastructures and businesses, with technologies like managed detection and incident response in high demand.

    According to The Hill, both the European Union and the US have sent cyber-warfare experts to Ukraine to counter cyber threats in the country's networks and reinforce its cyber defenses.

    Crypto payments are rising

    The war and sanctions from the West disrupt financial transactions in Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, more people in both countries are turning to cryptocurrencies.

    According to Recode, some Ukrainians leaving the country took crypto with them and planned to convert it back into fiat currency when they were safe. In addition, approximately $100 million worth of crypto has been sent from the world to support the country. Russian consumers and businesses have also been replacing hard cash with cryptocurrency.

    However, Canalys said the growing popularity and price of cryptocurrency could be a short-term trend because US and European regulators have closely paid attention to crypto payments.

    Meanwhile, since mobile payments from the West have been shut down, it might be an opportunity for China-based payment solutions such as Alipay and Wechat if regulators allow them.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    analysis China economy IT industry Russia-Ukraine supply chain
    Related stories
    Mar 15
    Asustek shipments to Russia come to standstill
    Mar 11
    Russia-Ukraine conflict causing raw material prices to skyrocket
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Opinions
    Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Asia
    Opinions
    Automakers stay alert to Russia-Ukraine conflict
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 9, 09:24
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Thursday 10 March 2022
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Mar 16, 15:20
    Samsung SDI trims battery pack biz in China
    Wednesday 16 March 2022
    China carmakers suspend production due to Shenzhen lockdown
    Wednesday 16 March 2022
    Denso, Bosch get nod from India auto components incentive scheme
    Wednesday 16 March 2022
    PMIC supply to stay tight in years to come