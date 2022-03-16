Russia-Ukraine war impacting world economy, especially IT industry, says Canalys

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted the global economy. It has worsened the supply chain crisis, prompting the reallocation of IT products. Economic sanctions on Russia have boosted crypto payments in the country. Moreover, the cybersecurity industry has benefited from the cyber-attacks on both sides.

Canalys, a Singapore-based technology market analyst firm, recently released an analysis of the impact on the Russia-Ukraine war. The company said the conflict has likely extinguished world-leading technology firms' interests in Russia. In addition, investors and vendors would be highly cautious about investments in Russia from now on.

According to Canalys, the war's impacts on the world economy are as follows:

A worse supply chain crisis resulting in the reallocation of IT products

The conflict has caused oil prices to spike. It is also disrupting the supply of neon gas, which Ukraine produces the most in the world. Since gas is critical to semiconductor manufacture, the situation is likely to bring about further price increases in technology products worldwide.

In addition, the disturbance of Russia's Trans-Siberian railway is creating shipment delays for Europe. The railway system has become a cost-effective alternative to air freight from Asia.

Moreover, plenty of technology corporations, including Apple, HP, and TSMC, have stopped shipping or sales in Russia. According to Canalys, these companies may reallocate the IT products to Europe, the Middle East, or Africa to clear sales backlogs.

Major tech companies that have curtailed Russian operations company Reaction to the Russia-Ukraine war Alphabet Suspend all operations in Russia Amazon Suspend some services in Russia Apple Suspend all sales in Russia Microsoft Suspend all operations in Russia Meta Suspend Russian advertising Intel Suspend sales of sensitive tech to Russia AMD Suspend sales of sensitive tech to Russia Global Foundries Suspend all shipments to Russia Nvidia Suspend all sales in Russia TSMC Suspend all shipments to Russia Cisco Suspend all operations in Russia Oracle Suspend all operations in Russia SAP Suspend all sales in Russia Ericsson Suspend all shipments to Russia IBM Suspend technology sales to Russia HP Suspend all shipments to Russia Dell Suspend all shipments to Russia Logitech Suspend shipments into Russia Panasonic Suspend operations in Russia Samsung Suspend all shipments to Russia ASUS Donating NT$30 million (US$1.05 million) to the Disaster Relief Foundation and said its shipments have been at a standstill

Source: Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute, compiled by DIGITIMES March 2022

China-based vendors might benefit from IT market shutdown but position themselves in difficulty

No China-based technology companies have made announcements about halting their businesses in Russia. Canalys said Russia would turn to China for technology access. Therefore, vendors such as Huawei, which has been sanctioned by the US, might become a winner in this disruption.

However, enterprises like Lenovo, OPPO, and Xiaomi might find themselves challenging. These companies already have a great presence in the West or plan to grow in Europe or the US. Halting shipments to Russia might help their businesses in the long term, but they would also risk upsetting the Chinese government.

On March 10, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's first vice prime minister, called on Taiwan-based ASUS to stop doing business in Russia. Four days later, ASUS responded that its shipments to the Russian market have been at a standstill due to the war and the sanctions following. The company also said it will donate NT$30 million (US$1.05 million) to the Disaster Relief Foundation to contribute to relief efforts.

According to DIGITIMES reporting, many Asia-based major IT manufacturers have not implemented sanctions on Russia not because they are worried about the possible retaliation from the country. Instead, the companies are more concerned about the pushback from the Chinese government and its hundreds of millions of internet users. China's reaction could create a worse scenario for the vendors when compared with that of Russia, which possesses a much smaller mobile phone and PC market.

In China, there have been cases that global corporations apologized for controversies or indiscreet remarks it made to continue their businesses in the country. As a result, companies which have not said they will stop operations in Russia are likely under pressure unrelated to the war and not in favor of Russia.

Russia's consumer and B2B channels face a devastating impact

The Russian market has heavily depended on the public sector and large enterprise spending. According to Canalys, the country is set for a collapse in sales over the next few quarters.

Technology product prices would spike with the Ruble's ongoing devaluation. At the same time, sanctions on major Russian banks have hit payment systems, including mobile ones like Apple Pay and Google Pay. These situations will seriously limit liquidity in the channel.

Cybersecurity industry benefits from the conflict

The Russia-Ukraine war illustrates the role of cyber-warfare in modern conflicts. Russia initiated a set of cyber-attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, financial and government systems. But similar attacks against Russia by Western nations or independent activists have increased, too.

Cyber-warfare has brought the cybersecurity industry to an ever-important position to counter threats and protect governments, infrastructures and businesses, with technologies like managed detection and incident response in high demand.

According to The Hill, both the European Union and the US have sent cyber-warfare experts to Ukraine to counter cyber threats in the country's networks and reinforce its cyber defenses.

Crypto payments are rising

The war and sanctions from the West disrupt financial transactions in Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, more people in both countries are turning to cryptocurrencies.

According to Recode, some Ukrainians leaving the country took crypto with them and planned to convert it back into fiat currency when they were safe. In addition, approximately $100 million worth of crypto has been sent from the world to support the country. Russian consumers and businesses have also been replacing hard cash with cryptocurrency.

However, Canalys said the growing popularity and price of cryptocurrency could be a short-term trend because US and European regulators have closely paid attention to crypto payments.

Meanwhile, since mobile payments from the West have been shut down, it might be an opportunity for China-based payment solutions such as Alipay and Wechat if regulators allow them.