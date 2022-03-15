China chip industry resilient, Intel rival to emerge in 3-5 years?

With China completing its 2022 National Party Congress on March 11, some information released during and before the event raised a few eyebrows.

One example is the comment on local Computer Processing Unit (CPU) manufacturers' competitiveness by an Intel senior executive in China. Rui Wang, SVP of Intel Corporation and chair of Intel China said that she expects to see mainland Chinese enterprises in the CPU space become Intel's competitors in the next 3-5 years, during an interview with local media Guancha.cn.

"So far there has not been any local companies that are able to deal a substantial threat to Intel," said Wang. "But in 3-5 years, it will become clear that local companies will emerge as strong rivals." China contributes more than 25% of Intel's revenues.

At present, local CPUs in China can be divided into three camps: Shanghai Zhaoxin Semiconductor and Hygon, which adopt the X86 core licensing model; Huawei's HiSilicon Kunpeng CPU and Phytium Technology in Tianjin, which adopt the ARM instruction set architecture licensing and self-designed CPU cores; and Loongson and Sunway Microelectronic, which develop their own instruction set architecture and IP cores. These three routes show a low to a high degree of independent control, but the ecological maturity is just the opposite, said Guancha.cn.

Wang was confident that Intel's sound Wintel ecosystem is not easy to beat. Although she hopes there will be local companies to compete with Intel in China, "Intel won't be polite, and will exert its power to compete fairly."

Sounds familiar? IBM was confident that its servers will remain the winner in China, but Inspur, which has been receiving generous investments and subsidies from the Chinese government since 2009, announced in 2014 that it will take over IBM's business in China, replacing IBM servers used by local banks.

"Cyber security" issues were mentioned when local banks sought to replace foreign brand servers with local ones, as soon as the local firms start to master the technologies. Although semiconductor technologies cannot be copied with reverse engineering easily, the "business ecosystem" built over the years with another foreign strategic partner really isn't as invincible as some people would have believed.

Buy local

Despite the fact that many Chinese companies were put under the Entity List by the US government, somehow those fabless companies still managed to find local foundries to produce their chips with mature processing nodes. According to a press release on December 29, 2021, China Greatwall Technology Group, which holds 31.5% of shares in Phytium Technology, said Phytium has a comprehensive layout in the CPU market, with products covering servers, desktops, and embedded. It claimed that Phytium maintains a high rate of generation upgrades, with five new high-performance CPUs planned for release in 2021 and 2022.

Is China preparing for decoupling or bifurcation? According to China's official media Global Times, the US's sanction reinforced the need to be self-sustaining and resilient, leading China to accelerate domestic replacements in both hardware and software. It claimed some are designed by China with open-source development tools. Meanwhile, the measure by the Chinese government requiring local manufacturers to prioritize procurement from local-brand chips has boosted sales of those local chips by folds.

In a press conference held on February 28, right before the National Party Congress, Xiao Yaqing, China's Minister of Information and Technology, said the chip industry in China had grown 33.3% in 2021 from a year ago, thanks to strong demand for chips due to digital transformation. The spokesman of the Ministry of Information and Technology claimed that 55.3% of corporations with annual sales of more than CNY 20 million in China have managed to complete the digital transformation of critical manufacturing processes, while the penetration of digital R&D tools has reached 74.7%. There are more than 2,000 5G industrial internet projects throughout China, according to the Ministry spokesman.

The chip shortage problem which has impacted auto industries worldwide didn't seem to bother electrical vehicle makers in China, either. A total of 452,000 EVs were produced and 431,000 sold in China in 2021, registering a 130% and 140% growth year-on-year, respectively.

Interestingly, vice Minister Xin Guobin mentioned that they saw a misallocation of chips in the auto industry in China. "Some companies got plenty of chips, but consumers did not want to buy their products, while other auto companies which make popular products were forced to stop production due to chip crunch, resulting in a mismatch of resource and demand," said Xin.

Another report posted by China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) pointed out that the US Entity List and Foreign Direct Product Rule has taken a toll on TSMC's revenue in China, which declined by nearly 30%, to CNY 164.55 billion. If judged by net revenue contribution, the slide is even larger.

According to the 4Q21 management report of TSMC, China contributed 10% of its net revenues in 2021, a 41% drop from 17% in 2020. Eric Chen, DIGITIMES semiconductor analyst explained that Huawei was the second largest contributor to TSMC in 2020, but TSMC stopped supplying chips to Huawei in 2021 due to FDPR, hence the steep drop.

It was strong demand elsewhere that made it up to TSMC 's sales lost due to FDPR. It is noteworthy that the CSIA report mentioned that TSMC enjoyed a 20.37% increase in sales to its largest customer, which is likely to be Apple. The contribution of the US and Asia Pacific markets to its net revenues increased by 3 percentage points each while EMEA increased by 1 percentage point in 2021, compared to a year ago.